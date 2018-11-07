91 Medical Doctors Flunk Licentiate Exams

Only 21 of the 112 Medical Doctors that sat for the Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) licensure examinations have made it.

HPCZ Chief Executive Officer Dr Aaron Mujajati has announced that out of the 112 Medical Doctors, 103 were foreign trained while 9 are locally trained.

Dr Mujajati said the pass rate for medical doctors stood at 16%.

He further disclosed that 656 out of the 1,888 health professionals from different other fields that sat for the Health Professions Council of Zambia licensure examinations failed the examinations.

Dr Mujajati said the overall pass rate stood at 65% indicating 10% lower rate compared to June/July results.

He said that only candidates who have passed the licensure examinations will be registered and issued with practicing certificates while the rest will be given an opportunity to re-sit.

“Let me stress that only those candidates who have passed the licensure examinations will be registered and issued practicing certificates, the rest will be given an opportunity to re-sit,” he said.

“Allow me to emphasise that the journey of undergoing licensure examinations can be unpleasing to candidates that do not make it, but bear in mind, that HPCZ’S prime concern IS the safety of the patient and ultimately the general public.”

Dr Mujajati said quality health care can only be realised with qualified, competent as well as skilled human resource in the health sector.