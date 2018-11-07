Bwale Unveils U20 Cosafa Squad

Zambia Under-20 Men’s Football National Team coach Charles Bwale has named his 30 member provisional squad for the 2018 Mopani Copper Mines U20 Championship.

Bwale has named England based Mwiya Malumo and Edward Chilufya who stars for Djurgardens IF of Sweden.

The team is expected to go into camp on Sunday.

Host Zambia is in Group A alongside Malawi, Mozambique and DR Congo.

The tournament kicks on December 2 and winds up on December 14 in Kitwe.

FULL PROVISIONAL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Prince Bwalya (Green Buffaloes), Patrick Chooma (Intersport Youth), Flobby Mashakalati (Circuit City)

Bradley Mweene (University of Pretoria)

(DEFENDERS)

Kingsley Hakwiya (Dream Factory), Jonathan Kapelembe (Romeki FC) , Christopher Katongo (Kasama United Youth Academy), Justin Mwanza (Young Nkana), Andrew Phiri (Kafue Celtics) Whiteson Chiluba (Supreme Grace) Oliver Lumbiya (Young Nkana) Benson Kolala (Nchanga Rangers)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Muma Mumba (Green Eagles), Kings Kangwa (Happy Hearts), Thomas Zulu ( Kafue Celtics) , Chanda Mukuka (Gomes), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Patrick Gondwe (Young Nkana), Albert Kangwanda ( Kafue Celtics), Musonda Kalale (Chambishi ) Lameck Banda (Zesco United ) Salifyaji Mugala (Morning Stars), Godfrey Mashata (Happy Hearts) Edward Chilufya ( Djurgardens IF)

(STRIKERS)

James Chilimina (Kafue Celtics), Francesco Mwepu (Kafue Celtics), Martin Njobvu (Nchanga Rangers), Mwiya Malumo (Unattached)

Emmanuel Mwiinde (Young Green Buffaloes) Kingsley Fichite (Green Eagles)

(Source: FAZ Facebook Page)