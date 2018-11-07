Chazanga Man Arrested for Masquerading as ZAF Officer

LUSAKA, 07TH November, 2018 – Police in Lusaka have arrested a 32 year old male adult identified as Samson Banda for personating a Public Officer. The suspect is alleged to have also been collecting money from members of the public in Chazanga Compound on pretext that he was an employee of Zambia Air Force and would secure employment for them.

The suspect is alleged to have swindled five people identified as Douglas Musukuma aged 26, Paul Ndalama, 21, Bethsheba Mulubwa , 28, Naomi Mulubwa aged 24 and Martin Chanda, 25 all of Chazanga Compound and collected K750 from each victim except for Martin Chanda from whom he got K250.

He was also found with Military attire which he is purported to have been wearing to deceive people that he was an employee of Zambia Air Force.

He has been charged with five counts of Obtaining Money by False Pretences and Personating a Public Officer. He is likely to face another charge for possessing Military Uniform after investigations are concluded.

We call upon members of the public who could have been swindled in a similar manner to report to Emmasdale Police.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER