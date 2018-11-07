Chisamba Lungu Joins Nkana

Chisamba Lungu has joined the 2018/2019 CAF Champions League Zambian envoys Nkana Football Club.

And Congolese Striker Walter Bwalya has extended his contract for two more years with the Kitwe giants, which will see him, stay with the 12-time champions until 2021.

Lungu, a 2012 Africa Cup winner joins Nkana on a two-year contract from Ndola side, Buildcon FC, a team he joined early this year after ditching Turkish side Alanyespor.

After a week of speculation, Club Chief Executive Officer, Charles Chakatazya announced the development saying: “Contrary to the speculations that have been circulating for days, I would like to announce that Chisamba has only officially signed a two-year contract with Nkana today, Tuesday November 6, 2018.

“This is in our continued quest to beef up the squad and realign our team as we go into CAF Champions League and the MTN/FAZ Super League which will kick start quiet early in 2019”.

Chakatazya said that his club is determined to perform well and fight for honours both in the continental and local competitions hence the acquisition of 27 year old, will add value to the team.

“Our intentions as Nkana are that we are determined to go all the way in both the CAF Champions League and MTN/FAZ Super League in 2019 and we are happy to have signed Chisamba,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bwalya extended his contract with Nkana for another two years ending rumours of a possible move Ndola outfit, Zesco United.

Bwalya arrived at Nkana from the Ndola’s Forest Rangers at mid-season transfer window 2015, and went on the summit of the 2016 top scorers’ sheet with 24 goals; nine better than Zesco’s Jess Jackson Were in second place. He finished the 2018 league with 11 goals.

Chakatazya said: “I am very happy for Walter and the Club, I can assure you that Nkana is going to be competitive both in the continental and local leagues. Walter signed his two-year contract extension yesterday Monday, November 5, 2018.

He further said the one-year loan deal for Ivorian international Ben Adama Bah from Buildcon to Nkana has been sealed while the deal involving Laison Thole is nearing completion.