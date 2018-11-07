Dismissed Mutati Shifts Focus to MMD Court Battle

Dismissed MMD faction President Felix Mutati is expected to make a fast track return in the limelight with a court appearance in his intra party fight with Nevers Mumba who heads the other group.
The MMD colours are already littered around the High Court grounds with Mutati being awaited.
Mutati is this morning expected to make a first public statement at the High Court premises where he is attending a court session regarding the true ownership between him and other MMD factionist Dr. Nevers Mumba, of the former ruling party.
The Mutati camp has bussed cadres mostly women and youths to the court premises.
Mutati was on Tuesday fired as Works and Supply Minister and replaced by Katotwe Kafwaya.
7 Comments
FISAMU FRANCIS
Let him concentrate on the affairs of the party.
EDGAR
Yah in our party pf we don’t want worst material n I kno dat someone wil take it wch is opposition failure who failed 5times
The Analyst
Ba Mutati bansensela elyo akasuba kawa.Lol
The Legal MMD Sympathizer
Spineless Mutati was expelled and he appealed against that.The Court upheld his expulsion.So really what is s non-MMD Member fighting for?.
Bruno mars the moonshine jungle master
Viva ba Mumba on mmd we love u
MUTATI
iye I love the MMD vimazimai vinzuna kuchinda
chale cool
were is your father the RB’s to help these guys coz someone will remain toothless please, ba mutati lekeni munenu alelyako ama tiboni kale afuma munchito, go and join upnd