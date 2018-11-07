Dismissed Mutati Shifts Focus to MMD Court Battle

Dismissed MMD faction President Felix Mutati is expected to make a fast track return in the limelight with a court appearance in his intra party fight with Nevers Mumba who heads the other group.

The MMD colours are already littered around the High Court grounds with Mutati being awaited.

Mutati is this morning expected to make a first public statement at the High Court premises where he is attending a court session regarding the true ownership between him and other MMD factionist Dr. Nevers Mumba, of the former ruling party.

The Mutati camp has bussed cadres mostly women and youths to the court premises.

Mutati was on Tuesday fired as Works and Supply Minister and replaced by Katotwe Kafwaya.