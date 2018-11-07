GRN Mining Workers get 10% Increment

GRN Mining has awarded a 10% salary increment for its unionised workers following a conclusion of the bargaining process with Mineworkers Union of Zambia.

Mineworkers Union of Zambia President Joseph Chewe has made the announcement during a media briefing in Kitwe.

Chewe said Mineworkers Union of Zambia (MUZ) had entered into a collective bargaining process for improved working conditions with the Indian firm contracted by Konkola Copper Mines in Chingola.

He said the collective bargaining process has resulted in unionised workers receiving a 10% salary increment across the board.

Chewe has implored other mining companies to emulate GRN mining who he said despite the challenges in the sector have agreed to increase salaries for all unionised workers.

He has further confirmed that Mining Workers Union has commenced collective bargaining process with other mining companies to ensure improved working conditions for its members.