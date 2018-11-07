  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Hichilema Roasted on Hot FM FOR ZAFFICO Spark
Politics

Hichilema Roasted on Hot FM FOR ZAFFICO Spark

|

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema ducked questions about his statement about ZAFFICO being sold to the Chinese when he featured on Hot FM breakfast show.

Hichilema could not bring himself to offer a categorically where he fished the information about the sale of ZAFFICO that infuriated some employees forcing them to riot.

The UPND leader opted to stick to the elementary response of “I did not incite anybody.”

“I did not incite anybody to riot, let’s state that very clear. My position is that I incited nobody to riot. What is true is that citizens are aware of what is going on in the country,” he said.

The UPND leader was featured on Sun FM in Ndola where he said that ZAFFICO had been sold to the Chinese as had been ZNBC.

Police have instituted investigations in the cause of the riot and may swoop on Hichilema as part of the investigations.

24 Comments

  1. chris chami

    I would like to edge my fellow zambian don’t let any politician to mislead us because we will be fighting for something which we don’t know so let us open up eyes and ears.

    Reply

    • Dominic

      I listened to the Hot FM program this morning and I must congratulate the lady who was posing questions to HH.I have a lot of admiration for HH and I must say he successfully let me down when he kept on evading a simple question which required him to confirm that ZAFFICO was indeed sold and if so can he provide evidence.His monotonous answer was “I did not incite anybody to riot”.HH lowered himself to a mere kaponya.

      Reply

      • True Zambian

        HH has always been a kaponya and any one who expects miracles from him will be very disappointed

        Reply

    • Lazi

      The major problem I have seen with followers of HH is they don’t question his logic. His supporters rioted without having any correct information.

      Reply

  2. Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya

    Boi hh tiye twikale tondolo ngatatukwete ifyakulanda.

    Reply

  3. chalk

    What is happening our country is not good.Let us come together so that we sort out the problems.

    Reply

  4. chale cool

    akanwa katali kaletele ba mfungo madala mukakakwa ngati musobela na boma

    Reply

  5. HH

    mwandi kulandafwe ichishinka I lied you see I badly want to go to state house I hear there you can even hunt monkeys wow I want to replace lungu mwandi

    Reply

  6. HH

    Am sorry Zambians

    Reply

  7. Chilankalipa

    Just bury your heads in the Sand, when you wake up you will be slave again, this time not by the British but by the Chinese. Sleeping idiots.

    Reply

    • Daniel Banda

      If your logic to solving a problem is looting and stone throwing, then you are not looking for a solution but increase

      Reply

  8. HH

    I will go to any extent of misleading people…. I will continue attacking them until the day they conference that they didn’t win genuine elections… ataase they think that there are clever I have sleepless nights all because of them kunecitaso nilila nitambika

    Reply

  9. LUBINDA mwendabai

    Mbuya hh why ar doing this?iam very sorry about what u ar doing. Ar u above the law? Olo kufuna bu president simwamene mbuya.even yo god is watching yo lips how can u asend to high office when u ar a liar and u hate yo president Mr e c lungu?why don’t u shut up if u have nothing to toll about, when police pounce on u u will say lungu and pf ar wrong. You ar causing noise in a peaceful land,plz be pure not pure poison as u do.bring the evidence don’t duke.muvuta Bantu my bro.

    Reply

  10. Joseph.mwape

    This is Zambia

    Reply

  11. Daniel Banda

    If your logic to solving a problem is looting and stone throwing, then you are not looking for a solution but to increase our misery.

    Reply

  12. Kawax

    Tayali is very right. Upnd supporters always calling Tayali as a mad dog,but tayali has been right all along. HH will one day put this country on fire.

    Reply

  13. chi

    Foolish opposition leader without direction. He’s an headless chicken including his followers.

    Reply

  14. Bk

    This boy is not fit to be Lead the party Sikota Wina was a good leader had it not that The Party Belonged to Tonga’s only.

    Reply

  15. ALFRED ctmah

    Don’t talk things which you don’t know coz the person whom you talking about tabanamu fyabupuba

    Reply

  16. Recruit

    Comment ghost followers kuponoka chabe bafikala imwe

    Reply

  17. Bk

    K Tayali. Is very right The Government should be very alert with this thing called hh he is so Desperate to Be A president. He owes a lot of money Anglo american Their Founders.So its Do or die.

    Reply

  18. Choco vinto

    Mulifupuba…..ka lungu don’t even know wat u ar going through .. See wat happend to bc and loans at cbu …..we ar jst fooling oursves …. A country full of corruption and u idiots u ar talking lik if every tin is fine ,jst try to luk at our economy u foolz……lungu said in the first place that he didn’t had vision for ths country ..

    Reply

  19. Lameck Mkandawire

    It’s Happening in our country.

    Reply

  20. Mk

    The good thing is that this man is voted only by his tribesmen. So it,s not a bother.The party of one tribe

    Reply

Leave a Reply