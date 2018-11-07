Hichilema Roasted on Hot FM FOR ZAFFICO Spark

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema ducked questions about his statement about ZAFFICO being sold to the Chinese when he featured on Hot FM breakfast show.

Hichilema could not bring himself to offer a categorically where he fished the information about the sale of ZAFFICO that infuriated some employees forcing them to riot.

The UPND leader opted to stick to the elementary response of “I did not incite anybody.”

“I did not incite anybody to riot, let’s state that very clear. My position is that I incited nobody to riot. What is true is that citizens are aware of what is going on in the country,” he said.

The UPND leader was featured on Sun FM in Ndola where he said that ZAFFICO had been sold to the Chinese as had been ZNBC.

Police have instituted investigations in the cause of the riot and may swoop on Hichilema as part of the investigations.