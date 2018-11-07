Hichilema Roasted on Hot FM FOR ZAFFICO Spark

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema ducked questions about his statement about ZAFFICO being sold to the Chinese when he featured on Hot FM breakfast show.
Hichilema could not bring himself to offer a categorically where he fished the information about the sale of ZAFFICO that infuriated some employees forcing them to riot.
The UPND leader opted to stick to the elementary response of “I did not incite anybody.”
“I did not incite anybody to riot, let’s state that very clear. My position is that I incited nobody to riot. What is true is that citizens are aware of what is going on in the country,” he said.
The UPND leader was featured on Sun FM in Ndola where he said that ZAFFICO had been sold to the Chinese as had been ZNBC.
Police have instituted investigations in the cause of the riot and may swoop on Hichilema as part of the investigations.
24 Comments
chris chami
I would like to edge my fellow zambian don’t let any politician to mislead us because we will be fighting for something which we don’t know so let us open up eyes and ears.
Dominic
I listened to the Hot FM program this morning and I must congratulate the lady who was posing questions to HH.I have a lot of admiration for HH and I must say he successfully let me down when he kept on evading a simple question which required him to confirm that ZAFFICO was indeed sold and if so can he provide evidence.His monotonous answer was “I did not incite anybody to riot”.HH lowered himself to a mere kaponya.
True Zambian
HH has always been a kaponya and any one who expects miracles from him will be very disappointed
Lazi
The major problem I have seen with followers of HH is they don’t question his logic. His supporters rioted without having any correct information.
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya
Boi hh tiye twikale tondolo ngatatukwete ifyakulanda.
chalk
What is happening our country is not good.Let us come together so that we sort out the problems.
chale cool
akanwa katali kaletele ba mfungo madala mukakakwa ngati musobela na boma
HH
mwandi kulandafwe ichishinka I lied you see I badly want to go to state house I hear there you can even hunt monkeys wow I want to replace lungu mwandi
HH
Am sorry Zambians
Chilankalipa
Just bury your heads in the Sand, when you wake up you will be slave again, this time not by the British but by the Chinese. Sleeping idiots.
Daniel Banda
If your logic to solving a problem is looting and stone throwing, then you are not looking for a solution but increase
HH
I will go to any extent of misleading people…. I will continue attacking them until the day they conference that they didn’t win genuine elections… ataase they think that there are clever I have sleepless nights all because of them kunecitaso nilila nitambika
LUBINDA mwendabai
Mbuya hh why ar doing this?iam very sorry about what u ar doing. Ar u above the law? Olo kufuna bu president simwamene mbuya.even yo god is watching yo lips how can u asend to high office when u ar a liar and u hate yo president Mr e c lungu?why don’t u shut up if u have nothing to toll about, when police pounce on u u will say lungu and pf ar wrong. You ar causing noise in a peaceful land,plz be pure not pure poison as u do.bring the evidence don’t duke.muvuta Bantu my bro.
Joseph.mwape
This is Zambia
Daniel Banda
If your logic to solving a problem is looting and stone throwing, then you are not looking for a solution but to increase our misery.
Kawax
Tayali is very right. Upnd supporters always calling Tayali as a mad dog,but tayali has been right all along. HH will one day put this country on fire.
chi
Foolish opposition leader without direction. He’s an headless chicken including his followers.
Bk
This boy is not fit to be Lead the party Sikota Wina was a good leader had it not that The Party Belonged to Tonga’s only.
ALFRED ctmah
Don’t talk things which you don’t know coz the person whom you talking about tabanamu fyabupuba
Recruit
Comment ghost followers kuponoka chabe bafikala imwe
Bk
K Tayali. Is very right The Government should be very alert with this thing called hh he is so Desperate to Be A president. He owes a lot of money Anglo american Their Founders.So its Do or die.
Choco vinto
Mulifupuba…..ka lungu don’t even know wat u ar going through .. See wat happend to bc and loans at cbu …..we ar jst fooling oursves …. A country full of corruption and u idiots u ar talking lik if every tin is fine ,jst try to luk at our economy u foolz……lungu said in the first place that he didn’t had vision for ths country ..
Lameck Mkandawire
It’s Happening in our country.
Mk
The good thing is that this man is voted only by his tribesmen. So it,s not a bother.The party of one tribe