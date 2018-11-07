Kasenengwa Man Hangs Himself after Marital Dispute

A 31 year old man of Kasenengwa District has committed suicide following a marital dispute with his wife.

Chilundika Tonga of Kambwata farms in Mboza ward hanged himself on Monday.

Tonga’s neighbour, John Nthele confirmed the death.

Nthele said Tonga went to the hill and hanged himself after his wife accused him of having extra marital affairs.

He said at first Tonga accused his wife of having extra marital affairs but later his wife also accused him of having extra marital affairs.

Nthele said Tonga’s wife fled the matrimonial house upon hearing that her husband had committed suicide.

Tonga has left behind three children and a wife.