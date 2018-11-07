Nevers’ Mumba Faction SG Zaloumis Escapes Jail Sentence

The battle for the remnants of the MMD was in focus this afternoon with Winnie Zaloumis who belongs to the Nevers Mumba faction escaping a possible seven day jail term for contempt after she refused to answer questions in court.

Zaloumis who is a key witness in the leadership wrangles had opted to remain silent when quizzed by High Court Judge Sharon Newa but the court did not take kindly to her exercising that option.

Judge Newa had reserved ruling for 14hrs on application to have Nevers Mumba’s main witness Zaloumis sent to jail for seven(7) days for failing to answer questions in court.

Sensing punishment Zaloumis tendered an unreserved apology and promised to answer questions.

Earlier Zaloumis had failed to tell the court how the three Rueben Sambo, Elizabeth Chitika and herself arrived at being National Secretary in the last two(2) years from 14 March to date contrary to the MMD constitution that posits that these be elected at a convention.

Zaloumis refused to answer when she was asked to tell the court when Elizabeth Chitika became MMD’s National Secretary to which she responded “I choose not to answer.”

During Cross Examination Wednesday afternoon, Zaloumis said she apologised for not answering but that she would answer all the questions of the court and she begged leniency to her lady.

Judge Newa ruled in favor of the application by Felix Mutati’s lawyers then reprimanded Zaloumis.

Meanwhile MMD National Secretary Raphael Nakacinda said the leadership of the party cannot be won in the courts but by approval from the membership through a convention.

Nakacinda said the lies that have been taken to court by Nevers Mumba and Winnie Zaloumis will soon come to an end because you don’t take lies to the court.

He told scores of MMD members who had come to offer solidarity to the party that because of talking lies to court Zaloumis’s mouth had gone dry because she could not tell lies to the Judge.

He said the membership should not allow any individual to manipulate a democratic process to suit their personal interests because that would kill the democracy of the country.

He said the only party in the country which was democratic was their party which regularly holds conventions to usher in leaders as per their constitutional mandate.

As Nakacinda addressed hundreds of MMD members who were clad in the latest party regalia with the name of Felix Mutati on the Chitenges at High Court Grounds.

Trial continues as the matter has been adjourned to November 29.