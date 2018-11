Senior Chief Mwamba of the Bemba speaking people in Kasama district has died after suffering from stomach cancer.

According to Bemba Royal Establishment Spokesperson James Mulenga who goes by the title of Washanga Impika Shalubemba Senior Chief Mwamba passed away on Sunday 4th November, 2018 in India where he was evacuated for treatment.

Mulenga said that the body of the late Senior Chief is expected in Kasama on Wednesday.