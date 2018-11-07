Siliya Offers to Resign if HH’s ZNBC and ZAFFICO Claims are Proven True

Information Minister Dora Siliya has offered to resign if UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s claim that ZNBC and ZAFFICO have been sold to the Chinese.

Siliya has also challenged Hichilema to resign if his sentiments are proven to be false.

The twitter cosy minister has also enlisted Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu who has also challenged Hichilema to resign.

“A time comes when one must take a stand. I am challenging the UPND leader that if he can produce evidence of ZNBC & ZAFFICO being sold to Chinese within a week, I will resign. However, if he fails then he too must resign as UPND Leader. Politics can not be about telling lies,” she tweeted.