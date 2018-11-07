Siliya Tightens Screws on Hichilema over ZAFFICO Riots

The noose is tightening around UPND President over his role in the ZAFFICO riots with Information Minister Dora Siliya said the opposition leader’s actions on Sun FM radio were against the law.

During a joint media briefing with Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya, Siliya said Hichilema’s abrogated articles 57 and 60 of the penal code which barred media from publishing information that would incite people to rise against a duly elected government.

Siliya said the UPND leader spread falsehoods that prompted the riots by the ZAFFICO employees.

She said that government was greatly concerned with the agenda by the opposition leader to incite the citizens of the country against the duly elected government.

The Chief Government Spokesperson sounded a warning that following riots over the alleged sale of ZAFFICO on the Copperbelt, government relevant wings will conduct thorough investigations on the people that incited the riots including those that had the opportunity to rebroadcast the inciting sentiments.

Siliya noted that government is not against the opposition but that people should be responsible in the manner they bring about issues to the public.

And Siliya said the agenda by the opposition to talk ill of government’s partners in development such as the Chinese government and its people is uncalled for.

The UPND leader told his Sun FM audience that ZAFFICO had been sold to the Chinese.