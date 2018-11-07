Siliya Tightens Screws on Hichilema over ZAFFICO Riots

The noose is tightening around UPND President over his role in the ZAFFICO riots with Information Minister Dora Siliya said the opposition leader’s actions on Sun FM radio were against the law.
During a joint media briefing with Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya, Siliya said Hichilema’s abrogated articles 57 and 60 of the penal code which barred media from publishing information that would incite people to rise against a duly elected government.
Siliya said the UPND leader spread falsehoods that prompted the riots by the ZAFFICO employees.
She said that government was greatly concerned with the agenda by the opposition leader to incite the citizens of the country against the duly elected government.
The Chief Government Spokesperson sounded a warning that following riots over the alleged sale of ZAFFICO on the Copperbelt, government relevant wings will conduct thorough investigations on the people that incited the riots including those that had the opportunity to rebroadcast the inciting sentiments.
Siliya noted that government is not against the opposition but that people should be responsible in the manner they bring about issues to the public.
And Siliya said the agenda by the opposition to talk ill of government’s partners in development such as the Chinese government and its people is uncalled for.
The UPND leader told his Sun FM audience that ZAFFICO had been sold to the Chinese.
14 Comments
KELVIN.W.LUNGU
Tooo bad for hh….but the question still stand …show us evidence that shows that what Mr hh said z not true…???…and for Mr hh to have such information it means one of government member toid him….so try to protect secret information to avoid disinformation….
nyoks
Silitkkk
Ackim
Let HH do his job as an opposition and the meadia expose atrocities of the so called dully elected government.
What a government? The future of this nation depends on education and here you’re Failing to give loans to hundreds of qualified students but busy building mansions outside the country. Enough is enough please don’t temper with education because you are killing Zambia and everything we stand for as zambians by denying us ,leaders of tomorrow, education.
ok
There is no smoke without fire. HH is a big person & not mad to just wake-up and tell people that this company is sold ??? Pf watch out
Edward Tembo
HH should be caged.
Siliya
Hh, How Do You Things So Fast B4 We Publish Kanshi?
Vincent Centiago magobbo
it can be true,that zaffico yaliya mpamakwebo.
Oko2
What do you expect from leaders who go and parade themselves with hand bags full of … Remember this caption; Dora Siliya and Special Assistant to the President Amos Chanda outside the Chinese Great Hall.
Mayowaluse
THE UNFORTUNATE THING ABOUT DORA MISINFORMATION IS WHAT GUIDES HER VALUES, THE APPETITE FOR MANSIONS AND CARS WILL LAND YOU LOT IN MUKOBEKO. WATCH THIS SPACE.
Solomon Shampungani
I think the government is not comfortable with HH but remember that us same people who voted president Lungu we are the same people to remove him. PF you’re there to work just do the work forget about fighting oppositions because if we’re to check on you no one is perfect remember when Sata was an opposition he use to talk more than HH. Remember we’re all Zambians and we love our sovereignity if its true time will review and God will fight for us.
HH
I fucked this chisiliya and she thought that I will gave her half of my fortune but I sayed hell no! I can’t pay half a fortune to a nasty hole a wide pussy like heroes stadium so now you back fire me eyee kunicitaso nilila nitambika
mutule
l ule liule slit
Bushiri
_________fucked her and now ___________is busy fucking her,what kind of———-is this——–.
Kapijimpanga
Do we have a gvt sure? When hakainde is breaking the law with impunity gvt response we are investigating open your eyes protect us this criminal has come we recently lost a young lady at unza where hakainde was mentioned how far have gone with investigations ? Yes he has seen weakness in gvt protect property how many times pipo are going to complain to you hakainde is a criminal