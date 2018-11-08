Illegal Manganese Miner Nabbed in Mkushi

An illegal Manganese Mine Proprietor in Mkushi District, Central Province has been arrested by the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) for illegal mining activities.

Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) Public Relations Manager Ireen Chipili said Shailendra Ragah, proprietor of Ragah Mining Limited was nabbed after an investigation carried out by the agency.

Chipili said the suspect had been found implementing a mining project without a written approval from ZEMA, contrary to Sections 29 and 117 Environmental Management Act number 12 of 2011.

She said, Ragah had commenced mining activities before undertaking an Environmental Impact Assessment which is supposed to be submitted to ZEMA in order to be granted a written mining approval to carry out mining activities.

“Ragah Mining Limited proprietor did not have a mining license but was only in possession of a mining exploration license which did not grant him rights to carry out mining activities,” she said.

Chipili said ZEMA has since confiscated the equipment at the mine site including that of the business partners.

She said the suspect will be prosecuted according to the ZEMA Environmental Management Act and the mining equipment has been handed over to the necessary authority.

Chipili noted that a lot of manganese companies in Central Province operate without a written approval from ZEMA upon submitting an environment impact assessment.

She has since urged all industries in Central Province to protect the integrity of the environment in order to avoid long term damage to the environment.