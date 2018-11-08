Lusaka Tops Defilement List in Third Quarter of 2018

2018 THIRD QUARTER GENDER BASED VIOLENCE STATISTICS

The Zambia Police recorded 6,114 cases of Gender Based Violence countrywide during the third quarter of 2018 compared to 5,096 recorded during the same period in 2017 showing an increase by 1,018 translating to 16.7%.

A total of 664 cases of Child Defilement were recorded representing 10.9% of the total reported cases out of which three (03) cases were against boys while 661 were against girls.

Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of Child defilement cases with 320 translating to 48.2% of the child defilement cases reported countrywide, Southern Province recorded 73 cases translating to 11.0%, followed by Central Province with 63 cases or 9.5%, Eastern Province had 60 cases or 09%, and Copperbelt Province recorded 49 cases translating to 7.4%.

Other Provinces include Western and North Western Provinces both with 29 cases each translating to 4.4%, Muchinga had 17 cases or 2.6%, Luapula had 14 cases or 2.1%, Tazara had five cases which is 0.8%, Northern Province recorded four (04) cases representing 0.6% while Airports Division recording one (01) case representing 0.2%.

A total number of 124 cases representing 02% were reports of Rape while 23 cases were Attempted Rape.

Further on sexual offences, the country recorded 37 cases of indecent Assault translating to 0.6% of the total reported GBV cases out of which two (02) were against male adults, 26 against female adults and nine (09) against girls. 12 cases of Incest involving six (06) female adults and six (06) girls were reported countrywide.

24 GBV related murder cases were reported translating to 0.4% of the total reported cases out of which 11 victims were female adults representing 45.8%, five (05) were male adult victims, five (05) girls translating to 20.8 % while three (03) were boys giving a percentage of 12.5.

2,094 cases of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm (O.A.B.H) were recorded countrywide representing 34% of the total reported cases out of which1,586 were female victims while 508 were males representing 75.7% and 24.3% respectively. Central Province recorded the highest reported Assault OAHB cases with 573 cases translating to 27.4% followed by Eastern Province with 344 cases representing 16.4% then Lusaka Province which recorded 336 cases representing 16%. Other Provinces are Copperbelt with 228 cases or 10.9%, Western, 199 cases which is 9.5%, North Western, 126 cases or 06%, Southern had 115 cases translating to

5.5%, Muchinga, 78 cases translating to 3.7%, Luapula and Tazara Divisions recorded 30 cases each translating to 1.4% while Northern Province recorded 26 cases or 1.2% and Airport Division recorded the lowest with 09 cases or 0.4% of the total reported Assault OABH cases.

During the same period under review, two cases of Human Trafficking were recorded in Luapula Province involving two females.

486 cases were for Failing to Provide Necessaries representing 7.9% of the total reported GBV cases while Neglecting to provide food etc., for children had 200 reports translating to 3.3%.

A comparison with the third quarter of 2017, 416 Defilement cases were reported compared to 664 in 2018 third quarter translating to an increase of 248 cases or 37.3%. There were 1,644 cases of Assault OABH in 2017, during the period under review compared to 2,094 in 2018 and this indicates an increase by 450 or 21.5%.

17 GBV related murder cases were reported in the third quarter of 2017 compared to 24 cases in third quarter of 2018 showing an increase by seven (07) cases translating to 29.2%.

The continued rise in cases of GBV may be attributed to many interventions put in place by the Police Victim Support Unit and other stake holders in combating the vice.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

08th November, 2018