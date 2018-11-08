Thieving Kasama Student Teachers Appear in Court

The two teacher students from Kasama Northern College who were arrested and charged with seven counts of breaking-in have appeared before the Kasama Magistrate Court for plea.

The two Wisdom Mwamba, 21, and Cosmas Chisha, 23, are jointly charged for various offences relating to stealing of different valuables valued at one hundred and sixty eight thousand kwacha from various schools.

When the matter came up for plea, Mwamba pleaded not guilty to all the seven charges while Chisha pleaded guilty to four counts and pleaded not guilty to other three counts.

Kasama Principal Resident Magistrate Vincent Siloka has adjourned the matter to 13th November 2018, for both written facts and ruling in the four counts Chisha pleaded guilty.

The accused remain remanded and trial commences on 13th November, 2018.