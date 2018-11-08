UPND Suspend Kafue Council Chair for Attending Pres. Lungu’s Keep Zambia Clean Campaign

The opposition UPND has suspended its Kafue District Council Chairperson Thomas Zulu for attending the monthly Keep Zambia Clean and Health Campaign graced by President Edgar Lungu in Kafue.

According to a suspension letter dated, November 7, 2018 signed by District Chairman Clifford Mwaba, Zulu has been handed a three months suspension.

The letter alleges that Zulu had brought the name of the party into disrepute by refusing to apologize for his attendance of the official event.

“This letter is pursuant to the earlier letter to you dated 28th October, 2018 in which the party decided and directed that, you must make a public apology to the party leadership through the electronic and print media for embarrassing the party president and the entire UPND fraternity within 48 hours of receiving the letter,” stated the letter.

“You must immediately apologize in writing to the party president for the embarrassment caused and that letter and that letter of apology must be copied to the Secretary General for the record, the Lusaka UPND provincial secretary and Kafue UPND District secretary.”

The UPND has been losing councillors through defections and may have a heightened phobia each time any of their civic leaders mingle with ruling party officials.