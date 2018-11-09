CBU Banned from Offering Medical Studies

The Health Professionals Council of Zambia (HPCZ) has banned the Copperbelt University from offering three programs in the School in medicine namely the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (Mbchb) And Bachelor of dental surgery.

The Health Professions Council of Zambia has observed that Copperbelt University has failed to meet set standards in accordance with the Health Professionals Act no.24 of 2009 of the laws of Zambia.

HPCZ Registrar Dr Aaron Mujajati says the council has withdrawn the recognition and approval of the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery.