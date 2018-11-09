CBU Banned from Offering Medical Studies

The Health Professionals Council of Zambia (HPCZ) has banned the Copperbelt University from offering three programs in the School in medicine namely the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (Mbchb) And Bachelor of dental surgery.
The Health Professions Council of Zambia has observed that Copperbelt University has failed to meet set standards in accordance with the Health Professionals Act no.24 of 2009 of the laws of Zambia.
HPCZ Registrar Dr Aaron Mujajati says the council has withdrawn the recognition and approval of the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery.
6 Comments
Mutale chisanga
So what will happen to those students who were admitted in the school of medicine particularly to those who started majoring for example in surgery e.t.c
jazzy
iwe chi Mutale Chisanga just let them fuck off
Jay b
At least you’re working my Dr Mujajati
Razor
Good move HPCZ. We don’t want half baked doctors. Now look at government hospitals and clinics.
Moses
I strongly support the move. How are we going to have excellent medical proffesionals if they came from a school that taught under mediocre conditions. Let CBU re-visit its flaws fix them and untill then they should not be given back authourisation to proceed teaching the programe’s
Temwanji
Nice move Dr.Mujajati