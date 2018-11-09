Kampyongo Raises Alert on UPND Youth Mobilization to Prevent HH Arrest

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says the opposition UPND is mobilizing its youth ahead of the alleged imminent arrest of their leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Hichilema has been under fire over the riots on the Copperbelt that wereallegedly sparked by his sentiments on privately owned Sun FM in Ndola.

The UPND leader said that ZAFFICO had been sold to the Chinese.

Kampyongo said that government had caught wind of the UPND mobilization and urged them to keep their actions within the law.

He said that law enforcement agencies had been put on alert regards the mobilization.

Kampyongo said any proponents of hooliganism would be caged.