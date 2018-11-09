  1. Home
Politics

Kampyongo Raises Alert on UPND Youth Mobilization to Prevent HH Arrest

|

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says the opposition UPND is mobilizing its youth ahead of the alleged imminent arrest of their leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Hichilema has been under fire over the riots on the Copperbelt that wereallegedly sparked by his sentiments on privately owned Sun FM in Ndola.

The UPND leader said that ZAFFICO had been sold to the Chinese.

Kampyongo said that government had caught wind of the UPND mobilization and urged them to keep their actions within the law.

He said that law enforcement agencies had been put on alert regards the mobilization.

Kampyongo said any proponents of hooliganism would be caged.

25 Comments

  1. BUTMAN

    Mr kampyongo osanyengelela Bantu to defend their leader.

    Reply

  2. CHALE COOL

    Mwamona Madala yalula game again to mukmbeko. upnd youths leave this man alone to kiss the biterness of the law mwana ashumfwa and remember his trison days even bachimpwena like you suffered more than hin.postors please help this lost sheep called hh. ba hh dont behave like the devil who always have plans to destroy anything, you also achild of GOD.

    Reply

    • jomwa

      chale cool muni wanoko y do u hate hh so much iwe pushi amakandi ukubela mumbafu cikala

      Reply

  3. Robert H-Pac Shanti

    Only God Knows 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👊👊👊👊👊👊👊👊PF can keep mother Zambia for life until 2030

    Reply

  4. Justice meeeeee

    Robert h pac shanti you have a nice point have agree with it hh his not read for him being president for the Mather Zambia 👊👊👊👊 hadaaaaaaa nayoooooo

    Reply

  5. Bk

    Arrest the fool no one is above the Law If President Chiluba faced the law who is he not to.Just a simple Opposition a leader who Entered through the window to become party President because of his tribe. shame I pity the youths who want to be used by this Satanist He just want to sicrifice them Please avoid if you are caught you will rot in prison.While his Children are enjoying their education abroad.Later in his children will be your masters This stupid Man is very Desperate to be President

    Reply

  6. jnaw

    Zambian as Christian Nation let’s be careful the way the devil is using us, we pushing people in trouble, accusation, and are seems to be very happy, Satan is a prince is darkness fight against the love that God has commanded us to live with, God is watching us remember, whatever benefit people are oppressed, then you support, this is not the time to be happy with injustice but let’s look up pray with ceasing, bcoz we heading to hell .

    Reply

  7. Iyeeee

    This man called HH is full of himself, he thinks the youths will serve him…please cage him we’ve had enough of this man’s pomp its high we showed him who’s boss. We can’t treat him with kids gloves any longer. #cavehhonceand4all

    Reply

  8. Yangu taata

    comments are individual’s thinking and reactions, manje language mu christian nation, kaaya mulungu azaweluza.

    Reply

  9. Bruno mars the moonshine jungle master

    HH we love you.

    Reply

  10. mengmoreler

    Kampyongo yiwe!wat of those who killd vesper nanomba u’r still investigating ai?hmmm!bt kwena zambia ni animal farm nomba apa sure!ok if its to arrest hh dats good too,bt plz evn those who killd vesper including da one who gav them a foolish comand to teargas inside innocents girls hostel livng outside were there rioting culprits.

    Reply

  11. Utoloto

    But Ba Amose balitukile kambwili, nothing happened. What a government of segregation.

    Reply

  12. mengmoreler

    No one z above da law arrest hh,arrest those who killd including who cozd da killing of vesper my Sr.

    Reply

  13. mark angels

    Comment urvival of the fitest the weaker ones to be eliminated

    Reply

  14. Nk

    Leave HH alone, What has He done? Remove the mote in your eyes first and then you brother. Only the truth pains. Unza student who died,who are responsible

    Reply

  15. Recruit

    Twalaponona kacema nempanga wil scater n all direction mungativute imwe bafikala

    Reply

  16. Sibweni

    HH does not respect human right rules bcoz he is abusin a lady who interviewd him at hot fm Bcoz she push him 2 prove his accusation of timer company has hin sold. A helpless lady under attrack by upnd royalisting and it leader 4 abusing his right.

    Reply

  17. ABEL

    World of politics

    Reply

  18. james

    Comment leadership comes only from god period. not from the broose ati ninebo kateka elo kulaba be dengar, let us just cry for our selfs not for others plz read this chapter you will understand ,,,,,lemmantation 5:8—21

    Reply

  19. Trevor Pambwe

    Wins azalila by nxt yr ndaba HH pali nzelu,y z Dora siliya talking abt resigning if she knws the truth abt ZNBC,ZAFFICO issues.hule yaboma

    Reply

  20. Pope

    Hh is suffering frm trypanosomiasis

    Reply

  21. Banda

    Ba pf mabwete-bwete no vision, why always against hh,if you don’t know guys God is the god of all, hh he is also a Zambian but the way you are treating him you are treating him as a foreigner, even the foreigners they are very comfortable than hh why? The hate speech you have you pf you are divide the country, and don’t forget some of you will want to join upnd after pf lost.

    Reply

  22. BMW

    Bantu ba mulungu please leave hh y so division in our country?

    Reply

  23. TOP G

    Only HH can do us better…

    Reply

