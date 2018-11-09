Kampyongo Raises Alert on UPND Youth Mobilization to Prevent HH Arrest

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says the opposition UPND is mobilizing its youth ahead of the alleged imminent arrest of their leader Hakainde Hichilema.
Hichilema has been under fire over the riots on the Copperbelt that wereallegedly sparked by his sentiments on privately owned Sun FM in Ndola.
The UPND leader said that ZAFFICO had been sold to the Chinese.
Kampyongo said that government had caught wind of the UPND mobilization and urged them to keep their actions within the law.
He said that law enforcement agencies had been put on alert regards the mobilization.
Kampyongo said any proponents of hooliganism would be caged.
25 Comments
BUTMAN
Mr kampyongo osanyengelela Bantu to defend their leader.
Mk
Which sensible person Will defend this imbecile and Lunatic Manson
CHALE COOL
Mwamona Madala yalula game again to mukmbeko. upnd youths leave this man alone to kiss the biterness of the law mwana ashumfwa and remember his trison days even bachimpwena like you suffered more than hin.postors please help this lost sheep called hh. ba hh dont behave like the devil who always have plans to destroy anything, you also achild of GOD.
jomwa
chale cool muni wanoko y do u hate hh so much iwe pushi amakandi ukubela mumbafu cikala
Robert H-Pac Shanti
Only God Knows 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👊👊👊👊👊👊👊👊PF can keep mother Zambia for life until 2030
Justice meeeeee
Robert h pac shanti you have a nice point have agree with it hh his not read for him being president for the Mather Zambia 👊👊👊👊 hadaaaaaaa nayoooooo
Bk
Arrest the fool no one is above the Law If President Chiluba faced the law who is he not to.Just a simple Opposition a leader who Entered through the window to become party President because of his tribe. shame I pity the youths who want to be used by this Satanist He just want to sicrifice them Please avoid if you are caught you will rot in prison.While his Children are enjoying their education abroad.Later in his children will be your masters This stupid Man is very Desperate to be President
jnaw
Zambian as Christian Nation let’s be careful the way the devil is using us, we pushing people in trouble, accusation, and are seems to be very happy, Satan is a prince is darkness fight against the love that God has commanded us to live with, God is watching us remember, whatever benefit people are oppressed, then you support, this is not the time to be happy with injustice but let’s look up pray with ceasing, bcoz we heading to hell .
Iyeeee
This man called HH is full of himself, he thinks the youths will serve him…please cage him we’ve had enough of this man’s pomp its high we showed him who’s boss. We can’t treat him with kids gloves any longer. #cavehhonceand4all
Yangu taata
comments are individual’s thinking and reactions, manje language mu christian nation, kaaya mulungu azaweluza.
Bruno mars the moonshine jungle master
HH we love you.
mengmoreler
Kampyongo yiwe!wat of those who killd vesper nanomba u’r still investigating ai?hmmm!bt kwena zambia ni animal farm nomba apa sure!ok if its to arrest hh dats good too,bt plz evn those who killd vesper including da one who gav them a foolish comand to teargas inside innocents girls hostel livng outside were there rioting culprits.
Utoloto
But Ba Amose balitukile kambwili, nothing happened. What a government of segregation.
mengmoreler
No one z above da law arrest hh,arrest those who killd including who cozd da killing of vesper my Sr.
mark angels
Comment urvival of the fitest the weaker ones to be eliminated
Nk
Leave HH alone, What has He done? Remove the mote in your eyes first and then you brother. Only the truth pains. Unza student who died,who are responsible
Recruit
Twalaponona kacema nempanga wil scater n all direction mungativute imwe bafikala
Sibweni
HH does not respect human right rules bcoz he is abusin a lady who interviewd him at hot fm Bcoz she push him 2 prove his accusation of timer company has hin sold. A helpless lady under attrack by upnd royalisting and it leader 4 abusing his right.
ABEL
World of politics
james
Comment leadership comes only from god period. not from the broose ati ninebo kateka elo kulaba be dengar, let us just cry for our selfs not for others plz read this chapter you will understand ,,,,,lemmantation 5:8—21
Trevor Pambwe
Wins azalila by nxt yr ndaba HH pali nzelu,y z Dora siliya talking abt resigning if she knws the truth abt ZNBC,ZAFFICO issues.hule yaboma
Pope
Hh is suffering frm trypanosomiasis
Banda
Ba pf mabwete-bwete no vision, why always against hh,if you don’t know guys God is the god of all, hh he is also a Zambian but the way you are treating him you are treating him as a foreigner, even the foreigners they are very comfortable than hh why? The hate speech you have you pf you are divide the country, and don’t forget some of you will want to join upnd after pf lost.
BMW
Bantu ba mulungu please leave hh y so division in our country?
TOP G
Only HH can do us better…