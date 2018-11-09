KATUMBI APPEALS TO JEWISH COMMUNITY TO HELP DRC IN “DIFFICULT TIMES”

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) opposition leader Moise Katumbi has appealed to the jewish community to help his country during what he termed are “difficult times” for the central African nation.

The DR Congo is headed to the polls on December 23, seven years after its last election, amid chaos and uncertainties.

Katumbi is barred from contesting the election having been blocked from returning home to file his nomination.

During the annual European Jewish Association Conference held in Brussels, Belgium on November 6-7, Katumbi was one of the invited speakers.

He said, “this was an opportunity for me to insist on peace between religions and ask the jewish community around the world to help the DRC in these difficult times.

“We continue the fight for a better and united Congo with the help of God.”

Katumbi has continued lobbying the international community to help the DRC hold a credible, free, fair and inclusive election.

The European Jewish Association is an influential global leader in politics.

Meanwhile, Al-Jazeera reports that the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC) opposition leaders have agreed to meet in Geneva to choose a joint candidate for the upcoming presidential elections.

The elections, to take place on December 23, are critical for the future of the DRC, a state that has never experienced a peaceful transition of power since it gained independence from Belgium in 1960.

“All opposition heads will gather in Switzerland on Thursday to attend a meeting to designate a joint candidate,” one of the challengers, Freddy Matungulu, told AFP news agency on Tuesday.

“The public has high expectations. We, as a group, cannot make any claim on winning the presidential election unless we act together,” he said.

Leading opposition figure Felix Tshisekedi will take part in the meeting that is expected to take place over three days, his deputy chief of staff, Peter Kazadi, said.