Dismissed Works and Supply Minister Felix Mutati has given his successor a decent handover by popping at the office to offer his blessing.
Mutati called on Mutotwe Kafwaya this morning with the two holding a meeting.
Mutotwe also took over from Mutati at Lunte Constituency where the former is MP on the ruling party ticket.
Mutati was dismissed earlier this week and replaced by Kafwaya.
One Response to “Mutati Graciously Hands over to Kafwaya”
KUPUSA
waona chikala iwe unativuta kuma motoka ya boma munyelo yako