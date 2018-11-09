Mutati’s Successor Gets Down to Work

MINISTRY OF WORKS AND SUPPLY

NEWS RELEASE

Kafway says the Ministry of Works and Supply is cardinal to national development

LUSAKA, THURSDAY, 8TH 2018 – Newly appointed Minister of Works and Supply Mutotwe Kafwaya says he is looking forward to having a good working relationship with all the staff at the Ministry following his appointment on Monday by President Edgar Lungu.

The Minister, who took over from Mr. Felix Mutati, said he is delighted to join a team at the Ministry which he says has great potential to deliver to the Zambian people.

He was speaking when he met the Heads of Departments and Units at the Ministry Headquarters led by the Permanent Secretary Ms. Agness Musunga.

Mr. Kafwaya described the staff as a team with huge promise in view of its role at a ministry adding that he hopes to be useful as a Minister and be able to solve some of the challenges being faced.

He said contrary to what the public views the Ministry, especially after the split that it was non-existence or dead, as a catalyst for all other ministries, it is a big ministry with a huge responsibility to the public service and should therefore project that image.

Mr. Kafwaya assured the directors of his full support.

