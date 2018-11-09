Mwanakatwe Optimistic Eurobond Will be Offset Ahead of Schedule

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team will be coming to Zambia Finance to hammer out a deal on economic data that will allow the development of the macro economic framework.

And Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe says government has set aside $10 million dollars in the sinking fund toward offsetting the $750-million dollars Euro bond scheduled for 2022.

Mwanakatwe said government had started early mobilizing funds for offsetting the Eurobond ahead of the 2022 schedule so that there is no missing the deadline.

She expressed optimism that the two Eurobonds would be offset ahead of schedule.

Mwanakatwe lamented the impact the depreciation of the Kwacha will have on debt servicing as it would increase the service rate.