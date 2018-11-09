Police Recover K40, 000 worth Property Looted in Kitwe Riots

Police in Kitwe have recovered property worth about K 40, 000 believed to have been looted from Chinese owned shots after a riot on Monday.
Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga said police have carried out an operation to recover the items all house hold goods among them mattresses and television sets.
She said residents and saw millers who were arrested on Monday are still in police custody while police have continued with investigations.
Katanga stated that during the operation, police also recovered K 11,000 cash in one of the houses and about four rolls of cannabis.
“We had carried out an operation to recover some items that were looted from Chinese shops after the riots in Kitwe, I can confirm that various household goods worth about K 40,000 have been recovered. For the suspects they remain in police custody as you are aware investigations are still ongoing,” Katanga said.
On Monday, saw millers and residents of Chimwemwe, Kawama, Buchi, Kamitondo and. Kwacha rioted over rumours that ZAFFICO had been sold while others looted Chinese shops.
8 Comments
Kelvin D Mulanga
A leader who ferments confusion is not a leader but a glorified thug.that is what some of these dictators in the opposition are doing. If this man continues like this he Must be caged. Those supporting him have no idea that the chap has his loot stacked in safe tax havens out of the country where he is going to run to when he sets the country ablaze through his anti Chinese Xenophobic stance.
PM
STUPID COMENT, WERE YU THERE TO CONDEM THE OPPOSITION? iwe ka kelvin.
Kelvin D Mulanga
#PM-You are the people that have let our country down you have no mind of your own. Do you have to be there to understand what is going own. It shows your level if you can condon what your small god is doing inorder to get to state house.
Papa
Its zachico now nt zaffico
Kelvin D Mulanga
# PM you cannot even write your full name becase you have no senses to write some sensible thing so all you do is to say that it is a stupid comment. If you are among the looters you will face the full mighty of the law.
muntungwa
Kelvin what are you what are you talking about? Do you have proof that it was the opposition thst were responsible for the riots. Give us the proof and stop day dreaming.
Banda
I can guess, Kelvin d mulanga mumutu wako muli ma tuvu yekayeka no brains, true or false?
Mr southern
True yekayeka matuvi no brains.