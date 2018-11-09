Police Recover K40, 000 worth Property Looted in Kitwe Riots

Police in Kitwe have recovered property worth about K 40, 000 believed to have been looted from Chinese owned shots after a riot on Monday.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga said police have carried out an operation to recover the items all house hold goods among them mattresses and television sets.

She said residents and saw millers who were arrested on Monday are still in police custody while police have continued with investigations.

Katanga stated that during the operation, police also recovered K 11,000 cash in one of the houses and about four rolls of cannabis.

“We had carried out an operation to recover some items that were looted from Chinese shops after the riots in Kitwe, I can confirm that various household goods worth about K 40,000 have been recovered. For the suspects they remain in police custody as you are aware investigations are still ongoing,” Katanga said.

On Monday, saw millers and residents of Chimwemwe, Kawama, Buchi, Kamitondo and. Kwacha rioted over rumours that ZAFFICO had been sold while others looted Chinese shops.