Police Summon Hichilema

Police on the Copperbelt have summoned UPND President Hakainde Hichilema for questioning on Wednesday next week.

According a call out from Ndola and signed by Gloria Mulele, District Criminal Investigations Officer, Hichilema is expected to appear at Ndola Central Police on Wednesday at 09:00 hours.

Hichilema is expected to be questioned over his alleged role in the riots that engulfed parts of Kitwe this week.

The riots were sparked by allegations that government had sold ZAFFICO to the Chinese.

Hichilema made the statement on Sun FM in Ndola when he featured on their program.