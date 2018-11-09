  1. Home
Politics

Police Summon Hichilema

|

Police on the Copperbelt have summoned UPND President Hakainde Hichilema for questioning on Wednesday next week.

According a call out from Ndola and signed by Gloria Mulele, District Criminal Investigations Officer, Hichilema is expected to appear at Ndola Central Police on Wednesday at 09:00 hours.

Hichilema is expected to be questioned over his alleged role in the riots that engulfed parts of Kitwe this week.

The riots were sparked by allegations that government had sold ZAFFICO to the Chinese.

Hichilema made the statement on Sun FM in Ndola when he featured on their program.

 

25 Comments

  1. King cool

    Nkani yaipa ,,,,mama ntalukeko ..kuti wakusabukilomulopa

    Reply

  2. Misheck Daka

    What’s wrong?Umean that ZAMBIA Z STILL IN THE HAND OF BRITISH

    Reply

  3. Bk

    People who aspire for higher offices they always have people at heart not pride and irresponsibility like this man Money should be used on a GOP way not course problem.Sir God is on the Throne.He brings down flesh that exhorts itself above HiM.wait this thing called soon you see his downfall and the end

    Reply

  4. Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya

    Ba hh natuicindike bane,Zambians doesn’t need power hungry people like u.

    Reply

  5. Trevor Pambwe

    Go HH let dem c hw sharp u r,look at Dora siliya wnts to runaway saying if its true sheil resign wt a trick wen she even knw dat paipa pano.not all cn b hidden wev got pipo eye ov an eagle like HH who saw this sometime back.

    Reply

  6. Joshua

    What did he say kanshi

    Reply

  7. CHALE COOL

    madala hh you shall reap what you sow.mwana ashumfwa atukisha abafyashi.see now people have started doughting you. are you truely any S.D.A , your behaviour speaks differently ,for sure you need total deliverance coz S.D.A’s they behave well.

    Reply

  8. Musonda

    Lungu be careful about those people who came from mmd like Dora siliya, because people will not point siliya but entire party weather loose or win majority will be against your party,we need peace in our country. Me I hate siliya because that lady is a fool I still remember what she did to MCs.

    Reply

  9. Yebo

    God is on His throne.HH,you have done nothing wrong by your intelligence. Your level of thinking is making certain not to sleep at all.God is on your side sir.If God says yes no man can say no

    Reply

  10. Trevor Pambwe

    BA buju mwalasebana mundola yo bosses ate de money mulechulilolwisha,muleisukamenso.

    Reply

  11. Sibweni

    Kikiki…larry has told us upnd has securit wing 2 fight police is organising small they hav against police and once crash he wil cry loud than a hyana. Govt is bigger than a person whether rich or poor it has law and punish law breakers lik HH. U die 4 a political leader and 4got 2 mention after wining election while u fighting 4 a pure agony happenin 2 HH Supporters.

    Reply

  12. Sakala

    Lungu where are you? Pf will perish Nama summon mumanja nangati simuziba ma politics lam just warning you.

    Reply

  13. TOP G

    So you think that will make him weak. Those are dreams in the toilet. JUST HH ALONE IS BETTER THAN ALL PF LEADERS AND SUPPORTERS…

    Reply

  14. chrispine hantebe the governor

    Where is democracy now,opposition are free to express views,how can HH be silent whilst government is privatising campaigns

    Reply

  15. Mm

    Please SDA Pastors Help your Member His Tongue Is able to set this Peaceful Nation into flames Unless you tell us that you tolerate lying in your Church He fumes Riots at the end of the day innocent youlths are Locked while he goes home drink his coffee and sends his children abroad for school. That is Satanism because that is what the devil does he lies to people to sin after they sin he begins to Laugh at them Their To Much Pride in Him

    Reply

  16. Mm

    Please SDA Pastors Help your Member His Tongue Is able to set this Peaceful Nation into flames Unless you tell us that you tolerate lying in your Church He fumes Riots at the end of the day innocent youlths are Locked while he goes home drink his coffee and sends his children abroad for school. That is Satanism because that is what the devil does he lies to people to sin after they sin he begins to Laugh at them ThereTo Much Pride in Him

    Reply

  17. zambia

    ZAMBIA

    Reply

  18. bmk

    ndeloleshya fye Malibu yaku ilombeka

    Reply

  19. kalubemba

    Let him produce evidence now or take him back to mukobeko stupid idiot. Yabija makani aisha.

    Reply

  20. jah

    Mr HH they want us not to speak even wrong thing are happing in this country sue,who as summoned the president which police.

    Reply

  21. chinangwa

    The truth has been revealed instead of catching us by supprise.of wants to make us refugees. Viva HH.

    Reply

  22. Razor

    Police you are just working on orders from above. Don’t be used by these politicians to set the country on fire. Remember you and your relatives will also get caught in the crossfire

    Reply

  23. master cane

    Please people of master Jesus let us mind our languages when we are using social media as we are giving comments over any incident that posted on media. Don’t insult you are displaying your true colour of who you are.let us practice God language at any comments we are commenting for. please let us pray for our political leaders.

    Reply

