ConCourt to Rule on Prof Luo Petition

The Constitutional Court will make yet another significant ruling in election petitions with Higher Education Minister Nkandu Luo’s case coming to a close next week.

According to a notice by the Supreme Court the case in which the UPND’s Doreen Mwamba had petitioned the election of Professor Luo as Munali Member of Parliament will come up for judgment on November 16, 2018.

The Lusaka High Court had nullified Professor Luo’s election but the Higher Education Minister appealed to the Constitutional Court.

Recently the Constitutional Court reinstated Lusaka Central and Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe to her seat after having overturned the High Court nullification of the seat.