ConCourt to Rule on Prof Luo Petition

The Constitutional Court will make yet another significant ruling in election petitions with Higher Education Minister Nkandu Luo’s case coming to a close next week.
According to a notice by the Supreme Court the case in which the UPND’s Doreen Mwamba had petitioned the election of Professor Luo as Munali Member of Parliament will come up for judgment on November 16, 2018.
The Lusaka High Court had nullified Professor Luo’s election but the Higher Education Minister appealed to the Constitutional Court.
Recently the Constitutional Court reinstated Lusaka Central and Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe to her seat after having overturned the High Court nullification of the seat.
This institution che what can you expect? Pf and this shit are one. Anyway lets watch and see…
That has already been discussed and will be judged on Luo’s favour. The legislative interference by the political players has drastically invaded and dealt away with our hope in fair judgment. They say justice delayed is justice denied. come 2021 the same thing will happen if the oppositions don’t look for alternatives into votes results protection. The survival of the fittest will bring about tension in 2021,it will take courage to deal with the last kick of a dying horse. Time to prepare for protecting the results in 2021 is now otherwise the opposition will be singing the same song of stolen votes.
We have one judge countrywide as such of won,sad news.
Pf won for we have one judge countrywide others are used to stamp the date,what an easy job
don’t disturb my ministers,any judge doing that shall retire early,iam telling you guys.the stick i hold is too heavy to slap it with you.if you think iam cheating try you believe by yourself.
One Zambia one Nation,,,,, why
These courts are controlled by lungu, so wat do u expect?
Zambians wake up!! You wait till it’s too late .Remember how that miget dribbled us, I mean Chiluba. We woke up when it was too late. The courts are a waste of our resources and time. Wake up my mother country Zambia. I shed tears for mother Zambia !!!!
Let the Court do it’s. Courts are fair when they pass a judgement that you want, and unfair when the judgement disappoints.
When the Concourt ruled that ministers pay back monies they received when they illegally remained in office, the PF cried foul and those opposed had nothing but praise for the court.
So let’s brace ourselves for the outcome. If the evidence shows that the voters were influenced to vote in a particular way, then the court will uphold the High Court judgement; but if the reasons don’t show that they swayed the electorates’ decision, the ruling may be reversed.
Why it has taken too long?
The delayment of judgement means a lot not to be desired,I know it will in her favor this people dont mean fair deal wait u will tell me PRAYERS RECONCILIATION & FASTING, Christian nationa for foke no Justice in this country unless u are Rich.