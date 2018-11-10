Four Die in Muzoka Accident

Four people have died in a fatal road accident in Muzoka area on the Choma-Livingstone road after the Rosa minibus they were in collided with a tractor.
The Rosa was carrying members of the New Apostolic Church from Kapiri Mposhi heading to Livingstone for a meeting.
Two died on the spot while the other two died at Choma General Hospital with several others injured.
The injured were rushed to Choma General Hospital.
Driver of the tractor is reportedly on the run.
6 Comments
H-Pac
Too Bad to the New Apostolic Church Pray Lol to the Person who are live✌✌✌✌✌✌🌍🌍🌍🌍🌍🌍⛪⛪⛪⛪⛪⛪⛪⛪⛪⛪
Cletus K.Chisanga
May th soul of th departed rest n peace!!!!sad development.
Juliana
May God help those are injured and may the souls of the departed rest in peace
Alintula
Rest in eternal peace, and condolences to the bereaved family
Aka Men
May The Souls Of The Departed Rest In Peace And Wish The Hospitalized A Quik Recoverie In Jesus Name Amen
JK
As Christian before u start off pray for travelling mercies,now some off u churches u smoke , u drink alcohol,sexual abbits,no wander u die like u are not working for God,new Apostolic church members rest in peace the departed ones!:wishes fast healing to the injured ones