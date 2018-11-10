Four Die in Muzoka Accident

Four people have died in a fatal road accident in Muzoka area on the Choma-Livingstone road after the Rosa minibus they were in collided with a tractor.

The Rosa was carrying members of the New Apostolic Church from Kapiri Mposhi heading to Livingstone for a meeting.

Two died on the spot while the other two died at Choma General Hospital with several others injured.

The injured were rushed to Choma General Hospital.

Driver of the tractor is reportedly on the run.