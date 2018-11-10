Kang’ombe’s Kitwe Walkways Project Gets Boost

The Kitwe City Council has committed K255 887 donation from individuals and firms towards the procurement of a pavers making machine for the 400 kilometres Pave Kitwe Walkways Project.

And Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe has disclosed the through materials the local authority has so far received K296, 965 since the project begun in 2017.

“As at 7th November 2018, Kitwe Council has received K255, 887 in cash and cheque donations while the materials amount to K296, 965. We are grateful for the overwhelming public generosity as we strive to improve the face of Kitwe. Therefore in terms of project sustainability, the local authority has resolved to procure a pavers and block making machine in order to speed up the implementation process,” Kang’ombe said.

He said the local authority saw it fit to procure paving machines because buying pavers was becoming expansive.

Kang’ombe added that the council was considering widening some sections of the paved walkways to create room for cyclists.

“While our total coverage area is 400 kilometres by one meter width, however, the council is currently ascertaining which walkways could be widened at some points to accommodate cyclists,” Kang’ombe said.