Mpezeni and Gawa Undi to have Final Say on Chipangali CBD location

Stakeholders in Chipangali District have resolved that the location for the Central business District will only be announced with consultations and inputs from Paramount Chief Gawa Undi of the Chewa people and Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people.

The resolution was arrived at during a stakeholders consultative meeting which was attended by eight chiefs who fall under Chipangali District on Wednesday.

The final decision to announce the CBD was supposed to have been made last Wednesday but the stakeholders resolved that the final decision would only be made after informing the two paramount chiefs.

Chief Mnukwa of the Ngoni people in Chipangali district told journalists that coming up with a CBD was a process which involved consultations.

“The first discussion is with us the chiefs who are directed affected in those chiefdoms. But we are all subordinate to paramount chiefs, if one is a Chewa chief you are subordinate to the Gawa while the Ngonis are subordinate to Paramount chief Mpezeni. So it’s very important that before any announcement that we can make the paramount chiefs should at least have some input,” he said.

The meeting was convened by the ministry of Local Government and housing.