Nkana Crowned Barclays Cup Champions

Nkana Football Club are the 2018 Barclays Cup champions after defeating Young Green Buffaloes 3-0 in a well-attended match that had President Edgar Lungu, a sworn Kalampa supporter in the stands at Heroes Stadium.

Wusakile’s golden boy Ronald ‘Sate Sate’ Kampamba got a brace while skipper Walter Bwalya scored a goal to complete the rout.

Kampamba scored his first goal in the eighth minute before adding another one in the 43rd minute.

Bwalya put the result beyond doubt in the 47th minute as the young soldiers capitulated before their commander in chief.

Young Green Buffaloes will be happy with their run becoming only the second Division One outfit to reach the final of the Barclays Cup after Chambishi in 2007.

The winners walked away with K400, 000 while the runners up got K200, 000.

Young Green Buffaloes coach Josephat Mulenga was named Coach of the tournament and pocketed K15, 000.