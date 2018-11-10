Pande Ditches UPND for PF

The ruling Patriotic Front in North Western Province have received a huge boost with former Foreign Affairs Minister and Kasempa Member of Parliament Kabinga Pande joining the campaign trail in Solwezi.

Pande has has joined the Patriotic Front in campaigning for their Tumvanganai Ward by election candidate Emmanuel Mumpapanya in Solwezi Constituency.

The former Foreign Affairs Minister has even delivered over 50 defectors from the UPND where he had recently sought shelter urging the North Westerners to work with the ruling party in order to deliver development.

He said the opposition currently have nothing to offer as observed from their unnecessary attacks and unsubstantiated allegations.

Pande encouraged newcomers to feel free and campaign for the PF candidate as well as to vote for the ruling party’s candidate on election day so as to ensure development comes their way.

He attributed lack of development in North Western Province for their sticking to the opposition in almost two decades.

Pande said the UPND have failed to improve the livelihood of the people of Tumveanganai ward because the structures refused to work with the current government.

He campaigned for the UPND in the 2016 elections but has taken his influence to the ruling Patriotic Front.