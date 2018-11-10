Pande Ditches UPND for PF

The ruling Patriotic Front in North Western Province have received a huge boost with former Foreign Affairs Minister and Kasempa Member of Parliament Kabinga Pande joining the campaign trail in Solwezi.
Pande has has joined the Patriotic Front in campaigning for their Tumvanganai Ward by election candidate Emmanuel Mumpapanya in Solwezi Constituency.
The former Foreign Affairs Minister has even delivered over 50 defectors from the UPND where he had recently sought shelter urging the North Westerners to work with the ruling party in order to deliver development.
He said the opposition currently have nothing to offer as observed from their unnecessary attacks and unsubstantiated allegations.
Pande encouraged newcomers to feel free and campaign for the PF candidate as well as to vote for the ruling party’s candidate on election day so as to ensure development comes their way.
He attributed lack of development in North Western Province for their sticking to the opposition in almost two decades.
Pande said the UPND have failed to improve the livelihood of the people of Tumveanganai ward because the structures refused to work with the current government.
He campaigned for the UPND in the 2016 elections but has taken his influence to the ruling Patriotic Front.
13 Comments
Bamber
That’s good
Kelvin D Mulanga
He doesn’t look like he has been bought as HH’s camp would like to believe. Yes there are problems in the country but HH must grow up if he is going to make any meaningful impact on the political scene. He will keep on acting like a hyena but no where near state house. His behaviour has been seen through even by the dullest Kaponya. HH will never ever get close to the vote numbers he got in 2016 general elections. MMD must just clean up its house those voters that are still undecided will fall for an organized MMD party and that. Will punch craters in the UPND party sending it tail spinning in 2021.
Dorah Siliya
Ninjala tyala yamunyokola!😂😂😂😂😂😂😉😉😋😋.
Patmoll
This is what poverty can do to someone, you can even see a graveyard to be a home, bwafya pa CHALO piano.
BWALYA'$
Ok
Hakainde
Now pande has joined next step for me is to dump the cartel despite the billions they pumped in the party after the riots that I ignited my popularity has gone down iam very foolish chief mukuni invited me for a night meeting in the grave yard I think that one I have to attend
Mwale erred
Don’t regret time is coming , 2yrs only remains
gplus
This man wasn’t a Upnd, he was mmd and he’s the one taught us the term Paf instead of PF, he has failed to develop kasempa in 15yrs he saved has kasempa member of Parliament wat can he tell us.
Kelvin Mulenga
We dont need recycled old and tired politicians let him go
leon
Zambian politics are sickening because of the mwibala syndrome and also if you can’t beat them join them.Very dangerous no wonder we have foreigners working whilst Zambians are given hand outs and visionless people continue joining their fellow visionless
ECL
Bene baiketa.
Ilemileta insala bakoswe
Mwale
Don’t regret time is coming , 2yrs only remains
Shaka
This segregated development is not good for Zambia. When it comes to paying tax, there is no segregation. It our moneys despite different parties.