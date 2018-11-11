  1. Home
Happy Birthday President Edgar Chagwa Lungu

President Edgar Lungu celebrates his 62nd birthday today.

Leave a message for Zambia’s sixth Republican President.

46 Comments

  1. MMD

    Happy birthday Mr president, may God continue to protect and bless you and your family

  2. BMW

    Happy birthday H.E Mr.Edgar Chagwa Lungu and happy many more return to you and God bless you.

  3. Luck Muwaya

    Happy birthday H.E Edgar chagwa lungu. Wish you many more happy returns.

  4. Joshua

    Happy birthday bakateeka!!
    May The lord almighty Protect you and your family for many years to come!!
    🎁🎂🎂🎆🎇🎉🎊🎈🎈🎈🎈

  5. Mkb5

    happy birthday his excellence

  6. Gregory

    HBD Mr ECL

  7. Bertha Luchele Mulenga

    Happiest birthday Mr Presidio. Much love on your special day.. Cheers

  8. George

    Happy birth day bakateka God bless you

  9. BWALYA'$

    Happy birthday Mwaiche £C Lungu

  10. Phinias

    The wicked shall not rest says the scripture so nothing to be happy for!

    • He is enjoying his birthday even in the presence of you opponents, happy birthday to you your excellence, may our heavenly Father God bless you abundantly and give you more years to rule Zambia so that all the viruses against commit suicides.

      Happy birthday your excellence

  11. Matola Banda

    HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU MY PRESIDENT

  12. Chosen

    Happy birthday your Excellence

  13. Chisha D

    Happy birthday to you my president and wishing you the best. Still going strong beyond 2021

  14. OK

    Happy birthday our President .wishing you a good governance. And good Health.

  15. Patmoll

    Happy birth day my favourite president of my life. Wishing you a long and happy life.

  16. EP

    Happy birthday Mr president Edgar chagwa Lungu

  17. CHALE COOL

    HAPPY BIRTHDAY MWEMPALUME SHACHALO MWEE AND NEVER GIVE-UP MR PRESIDO AND CONTINUE TO SHAME THE DEVIL YOUR PRAYER AND OUR PREYERS YOU SHALL STAND. H….A….P….P….Y B…I….R….T….H….D….A….Y

  18. fair

    HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU YOUR EXCELLENCY. WISHING YOU GOD’S GUIDANCE AND WISDOM AS YOU CONTINUE TO LEAD OUR NATION.

  19. PILATO

    So that presidential plane is a birthday gift now understand

  20. Amon phiri

    Happy birthday Mr President

  21. Gerald Tembo

    NBD HE

  22. Hastings

    happy birthday Mr p🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂

  23. Morikalos

    HAPPY BIRTHDAY

  24. Citizen

    Happy Birthday Mr president

  25. Osward Mumba

    H.b.d

  26. Luka

    Hbd my President

  27. Agness Chinhoyi

    Happy birthday our father.

  28. Fridah

    Happy birth day ba president and more years to come, be blessed

  29. Benjamin mwanza

    Happy birthday Mr Edgar chagwa lungu may the Almighty God keep blessing your entire precious life.

  30. Bigkas

    The bigger the Destination the bigger the Challenges.
    Mr President remain still….you are covered in the Coat of Grace.
    HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!

  31. Zulu

    HAPPY BIRTHDAY MR ECL 😕🎂🎂🎂🎂🎁🎁🎁

  32. Skb

    Happy birthday our beloved leader. May the good Lord continue blessing our GREAT NATION through your leadership.

  33. Mwatakazembe

    Everyone who wished a happy birthday to Lungu Jonathan Are He goats And She goats how can you support this fool of a thief you are all idiots

  34. Mark

    Happy birth day your excellence may you live longer

  35. Dr love

    Amen Mr president: You are blessed coz we are cerebrating ur birthday on Sunday. Long live and God is with you sir.

  36. Boyd Phiri

    Lodala Bele Lomwe Munayamwa.

  37. Prince

    Happy birthday Mr President

  38. Teza mulwanda simfukwe

    Happy birthday Mr President, may our Lord Jesus add many more years to your life and keep on with all development in every corner of our country. Best wishes to your family as well.

  39. Mmj

    Happy birthday day your Exallency

  40. ked-sing

    Long live

  41. Ecz

    May the ALMIGHT GOD continue blessng u my president

  42. Pastor Kashitu

    Happy birthday to you Mr president

