IMF Team Visits Zambia

Sunday, 11 November, 2018

I wish to update the nation that over the last few days, we were hosting a team from the International Monetary Fund [IMF]. We also hosted the IMF Executive Director for the Africa Group One [1] Constituency. Both missions came from the IMF HQ in Washington DC, USA.

The IMF Team was here to exchange information on economic data that will facilitate the development of a macroeconomic framework for use during the Article 4 Consultations, in the first quarter of 2019. The framework will also provide a basis for determination of any policy adjustments required going forward.

The IMF Team comprised of DAVID ROBINSON – IMF Deputy Director for the African Region, DAN GHURA – IMF Mission Chief for Zambia, and other staff specialized in various sectors such as the fiscal and macroeconomic framework, monetary and financial affairs, external debt, and real sector matters.

During their visit, the IMF Team had engagements with my Ministry, the Bank of Zambia, Zambia’s Cooperating Partners, and Non-State Actors. My meetings with the IMF team were cordial and grounded in mutual respect. The IMF Team finished their mission on Friday and have returned to the IMF Headquarters in Washington, DC, United States of America.

I also had engagements with the New Executive Director for the IMF Africa Group One [1] Constituency DUMISANI MAHLINZA, who was on a familiarization tour of Zambia. It is important to note that our country is not only a shareholder and member of the IMF, but also a member of a focused IMF members sub-group known as the Africa Group One [1] Constituency.

As Government, we look forward to the coming of the Staff Team for Article 4 Consultations in the first quarter of next year.

Issued By:

//Signed//

Margaret D. Mwanakatwe, MP, MCC

MINISTER OF FINANCE