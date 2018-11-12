27-Year-Old Sentenced to Death for Murder of Girlfriend

A 27 year old man of old of Chingola Township on the Copperbelt has been sentenced to death by hanging for the murder of his girlfriend.

This in a matter Jones Mushili, 27, of Chiwempala Township was charged with one count of murder contrary to the laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that the accused on 4th October, 2015 did kill his girlfriend Mary Nyambe and dumped her body behind a bar at Luano Market, the body was discovered burnt and had her private parts bruised.

When the matter came up for ruling before Livingstone High Court Judge in Charge Chilombo Maka Phiri, the suspect was found guilty and convicted accordingly.

The court heard that the accused was spotted with the deceased at the same point the body was discovered the following morning.

However, the defence further pleaded with the court to exercise maximum leniency submitting that there could have been circumstance that could have led to the death of the girlfriend.

In her ruling, Justice Phiri stated that she had taken note of the submission from the defence and stated that there were no extenuating circumstances to reduce the sentence apart from mandatory deaths sentence.

“From the evidence presented before me by the prosecution, i find you guilty of the offence and convict you accordingly, i therefore sentence you to death by hanging until pronounced dead,” she stated.