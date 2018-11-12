CBU Students Question Bursary Award Disparity

Students at the Copperbelt University have students raised queries on why only 1, 500 students have been awarded loans instead of the advertised 2000.

The students who staged a mini protest have expressed dissatisfaction on how the selection process was conducted when majority of vulnerable students have been left out.

The students are demanding that the list be revisited as some deserving candidates had been left out.

“We are surprised that only 1,500 students have been awarded loans, what about the rest? What criteria was used to pick even the same number because if you check most of the vulnerable students have been left out so who benefited? One of the students said.

They have asked Higher Education Minister Professor Nkandu Luo to explain how the loans to deserving students at the Copperbelt University have been conducted.