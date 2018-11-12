Fashion Sakala Ruled out of Mozambique Game

Preparations for Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Mozambique have hit high gear with all but one foreign based player joining the Chipolopolo camp in South Africa.
Among the early arrivals were the Orlando Pirates duo of Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga, Emmanuel Banda (Oostende-Belgium), Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City-RSA), Kennedy Mweene (Mamelodi Sundowns-RSA) and Stoppilla Sunzu (FC Metz-France).
The Redbull Salzburg duo of Enock Mwepu and Patson Daka have also arrived leaving only Lubambo Musonda as the final piece in Sven Vandenbroeck’s puzzle.
Vandenbroeck has been forced to leave out Fashion Sakala who is injured after featuring for his club over the weekend.
The team is camped in Johannesburg and will head to Maputo on Friday.
Zambia plays Mozambique on Sunday in a 2019 Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations must win Group K fixture.
(Goalkeepers)
Kennedy Mweene (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco)
(Defenders)
Simon Silwimba, Solomon Sakala (both Zesco United), Lawrence Chungu, Isaac Shamujompa (Both Buildcon), Kabaso Chongo (TP Mazembe), Stophila Sunzu (FC Metz)
(Midfielders)
Nathan Sinkala , Rainford Kalaba (Both TP Mazembe) ,Bruce Musakanya ( Red Arrows), Emmanuel Banda (KV Oostende) , Clatous Chama ( SC Simba) , Enock Mwepu ( Redbull Salzburg) , Lubambo Musonda ( Gandzasar Kapan) , Salulani Phiri ( Polokwane City)
(Forwards)
Augustine Mulenga, Justin Shonga (Both Orlando Pirates), Patson Daka (Redbull Salzburg)
(Source: FAZ Facebook page)
Chisha Joseph
Zambia 3:0 Mozambique
All the best chipolopolo
Daniel Banda
We are all looking forward to that giant leap come Sunday
TOP G
Mozambique 0 – 2 Zambia.
mac p
it better they call Brian Mwila impress of fashion sakala or ivin lazalous kambole
JK
Bola ni 90 minutes, Chipolopolo is not predictable ukalwala BP!
caleb
Honor to sven.we will win this game by 3:0 zambia, mozambic.
Mozelizer
wishing u all the best guyz,,zambia 4 0 mozambique
Joseph Mwango
where are other players like Ernest mbewe and kapumbu ,Sven know that this is not a time for experiments Zambia must win or you go
BEENZU
our team is unpredictable
granto
Ziyo is better than Sunzu
Estrerro Tom Mayowe
Mozambique 1-3: Zambia
mulenga m
we ar behind you guyz, let’s go Zambia!
David sakala
Zambia 3 Mozambique 0 God bless Zambia
David sakala
Zambia ni Zambia let’s support our very own not busy supporting foreign club’s ,we must start with ours ,God be with you all Zambia’s and national soccer team Zambia 3 Mozambique 0 and it’s final.
kabwe kabwe
What abt kambole
FASHION SAKALA
ok just because I fucked his bitch that’s why im sidelined kakakakakakaka
Misheck Ngulube
Zambia 2-1
Misheck Ngulube
Zambia 2-1 Mozambique
banks
go Zambia go
Top boy de mbwa
Ba Zed 2-1