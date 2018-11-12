Fashion Sakala Ruled out of Mozambique Game

Preparations for Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Mozambique have hit high gear with all but one foreign based player joining the Chipolopolo camp in South Africa.

Among the early arrivals were the Orlando Pirates duo of Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga, Emmanuel Banda (Oostende-Belgium), Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City-RSA), Kennedy Mweene (Mamelodi Sundowns-RSA) and Stoppilla Sunzu (FC Metz-France).

The Redbull Salzburg duo of Enock Mwepu and Patson Daka have also arrived leaving only Lubambo Musonda as the final piece in Sven Vandenbroeck’s puzzle.

Vandenbroeck has been forced to leave out Fashion Sakala who is injured after featuring for his club over the weekend.

The team is camped in Johannesburg and will head to Maputo on Friday.

Zambia plays Mozambique on Sunday in a 2019 Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations must win Group K fixture.

(Goalkeepers)

Kennedy Mweene (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco)

(Defenders)

Simon Silwimba, Solomon Sakala (both Zesco United), Lawrence Chungu, Isaac Shamujompa (Both Buildcon), Kabaso Chongo (TP Mazembe), Stophila Sunzu (FC Metz)

(Midfielders)

Nathan Sinkala , Rainford Kalaba (Both TP Mazembe) ,Bruce Musakanya ( Red Arrows), Emmanuel Banda (KV Oostende) , Clatous Chama ( SC Simba) , Enock Mwepu ( Redbull Salzburg) , Lubambo Musonda ( Gandzasar Kapan) , Salulani Phiri ( Polokwane City)

(Forwards)

Augustine Mulenga, Justin Shonga (Both Orlando Pirates), Patson Daka (Redbull Salzburg)

(Source: FAZ Facebook page)