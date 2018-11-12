  1. Home
Fashion Sakala Ruled out of Mozambique Game

Preparations for Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Mozambique have hit high gear with all but one foreign based player joining the Chipolopolo camp in South Africa.

Among the early arrivals were the Orlando Pirates duo of Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga, Emmanuel Banda (Oostende-Belgium), Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City-RSA), Kennedy Mweene (Mamelodi Sundowns-RSA) and Stoppilla Sunzu (FC Metz-France).

The Redbull Salzburg duo of Enock Mwepu and Patson Daka have also arrived leaving only Lubambo Musonda as the final piece in Sven Vandenbroeck’s puzzle.

Vandenbroeck has been forced to leave out Fashion Sakala who is injured after featuring for his club over the weekend.

The team is camped in Johannesburg and will head to Maputo on Friday.

Zambia plays Mozambique on Sunday in a 2019 Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations must win Group K fixture.

(Goalkeepers)

Kennedy Mweene (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco)

(Defenders)

Simon Silwimba, Solomon Sakala (both Zesco United), Lawrence Chungu, Isaac Shamujompa (Both Buildcon), Kabaso Chongo (TP Mazembe), Stophila Sunzu (FC Metz)

(Midfielders)

Nathan Sinkala , Rainford Kalaba (Both TP Mazembe) ,Bruce Musakanya ( Red Arrows), Emmanuel Banda (KV Oostende) , Clatous Chama ( SC Simba) , Enock Mwepu ( Redbull Salzburg) , Lubambo Musonda ( Gandzasar Kapan) , Salulani Phiri ( Polokwane City)

(Forwards)

Augustine Mulenga, Justin Shonga (Both Orlando Pirates), Patson Daka (Redbull Salzburg)

 

(Source: FAZ Facebook page)

  1. Chisha Joseph

    Zambia 3:0 Mozambique
    All the best chipolopolo

  2. TOP G

    Mozambique 0 – 2 Zambia.

  3. mac p

    it better they call Brian Mwila impress of fashion sakala or ivin lazalous kambole

  4. JK

    Bola ni 90 minutes, Chipolopolo is not predictable ukalwala BP!

  5. caleb

    Honor to sven.we will win this game by 3:0 zambia, mozambic.

  6. Mozelizer

    wishing u all the best guyz,,zambia 4 0 mozambique

  7. Joseph Mwango

    where are other players like Ernest mbewe and kapumbu ,Sven know that this is not a time for experiments Zambia must win or you go

  8. BEENZU

    our team is unpredictable

  9. granto

    Ziyo is better than Sunzu

  10. Estrerro Tom Mayowe

    Mozambique 1-3: Zambia

  11. mulenga m

    we ar behind you guyz, let’s go Zambia!

  12. David sakala

    Zambia 3 Mozambique 0 God bless Zambia

  13. David sakala

    Zambia ni Zambia let’s support our very own not busy supporting foreign club’s ,we must start with ours ,God be with you all Zambia’s and national soccer team Zambia 3 Mozambique 0 and it’s final.

  14. kabwe kabwe

    What abt kambole

  15. FASHION SAKALA

    ok just because I fucked his bitch that’s why im sidelined kakakakakakaka

  16. Misheck Ngulube

    Zambia 2-1

  17. Misheck Ngulube

    Zambia 2-1 Mozambique

  18. banks

    go Zambia go

  19. Top boy de mbwa

    Ba Zed 2-1

