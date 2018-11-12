PF Consoles UPND On Kufakwandi Death

12th November 2018

The Patriotic Front has learnt with shock and profound grief the passing on of UPND’s Sesheke Member of Parliament Hon. Frank Kufakwandi who has died in South Africa after an illness.

Government evacuated Hon. Kufwakwandi last month and he has been receiving specialist treatment at Arwyp Medical Centre in Johannesburg.

Our hearts and prayers are with the family of the late Hon Kufwakwandi and the UPND as a Party.

May the good Lord console and comfort the bereaved family during this sorrowful moment.

Thank you.

Issued by Hon Davies Mwila, PF Secretary General

Party Headquarters