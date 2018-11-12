PF’s Harry Kalaba Adopted as Democratic Party 2021 Presidential Candidate

  1. Home
Politics

For Immediate Release

Internal Party Leadership Changes

Democratic Party adopts Bahati Patriotic Member of Parliament Harry Kalaba as its official Presidential candidate  for 2021 Elections

12th November 2018

The Democratic Party has resolved to adopt Hon Harry Kalaba as its official Presidential candidate for 2021 general elections.

The resolution was reached at by Democratic National Committee (DNC) members at an extraordinary meeting held in Lusaka on Saturday the 10th November 2018.

The meeting which was chaired by the National Chairman Mr Nedson Nzowa was attended by all members of the Democratic National Committee.

This decision to adopt Hon Kalaba came up after a wider consultation with the party leaders and general membership.

The decision also comes up following the many demands and the decision taken by majority Zambians saying Hon Harry Kalaba is the right man to take up the position of President of Zambia come 2021.

It’s evident that Zambia is at a position where the country needs a person with a tested and well proved character,  zero tolerance to corruption,  honesty, selfless and has resolved to save Zambia with the respect and the  seriousness it deserves.

The meeting further resolved to leave the position  of Democratic Party  President vacant  with immediate  effect until such a time when Hon  Harry Kalaba will  take up the position.

The position of Party President was until now held by Mr Gift Kalumba who henceforth remains a member of the National Executive .

The party has further  made changes to its  Provincial  Leadership  in various places  as follows

Copperbelt

Mr Chandindi has been moved from the position of Copperbelt Provincial Chairman to become an interim member of the National Executive.  He has  since  been  replaced  with Mr Mulenga who was until  now the Copperbelt  Vice Chairperson and will be deputized by two Provincial Chairpersons.

In this regard,  Mr Newa has been appointed as the interime Vice   Chairperson and will be in charge of Ndola, Luanshya, Mpongwe, Masaiti, Kafulafuta

In the meantime, the party spokesperson Ms Judith Kabemba besides her role will help coordinate, Kitwe, Mufulira, Chililabombwe,

Kalulushi, Chingola and

Lufwanyama

In this same regard, the party has decided to drop Mr Kalenge  from the position of Copperbelt Youth Chairman.

Central Province

 

Ms Ethel Chinkuli who was Acting Provincial  Chairperson  has been moved to the position of Kabwe District Chairlady.  Kalonde Chisanga will assume the position of Central Province Youth Chairperson.

Lusaka

Mr Victor  Mwale has been elevated to  take up the position of Provincial  Chairperson while Mr Olalo Mwanza becomes  Provincial Youth  Chairman.

Muchinga Province

The province has been demarcated into two zones.

Ms Regina Mulenga will be Provincial Chairperson in charge of  Mpika, Chama and Chisali while Ms Patricia Makezi will head Isoka,mafinga and Nakonde respectively.

Northern

Mr Patrick Kafula will be interim chairman for Nothern Province with immediate effect

The party wishes to further advise that all positions that have been left vacant will soon be filled and members informed accordingly.

We wishe to congratulate the newly appointed leaders and pray that they will render the relevant service to the growth of the party and Zambia at large.

Issued by

Judith Kabemba

Democratic Party Spokesperson

  1. Osei

    Ahhhhhh ahha

  2. Hammer

    One major resolution was supposed to ask Harry Kalaba to resign from PF with immediate effect . Why are you holding on PF. There is something good to you HK in PF. Why are you keeping it for your self? Tell us

  3. Bk

    Zambians Politics.Hon HK why not Just resign if you want to be relevant on Zambian Political Scene.Other wise Congratulation

  4. Mumba

    Looking forward to 2021! Hon kalaba you have my vote! Don’t be pressured to resign as MP , that was a mandate given to you by people of Bahati not PF! With that in mind any well meaning Zambian would avoid by elections at all costs with our current economic status. Instead on focusing on why we as a nation keep sinking In debt and the high levels of corruption you are busy asking for a by election, zambians can be petty at times what a shame!!!

  5. chinangwa

    Waiting 4 gratuity 4 MPs before resigning.clever indeed.Any way congratulations!

  6. Corruption now will be worse

    Now we have a party for bembas also ,we shall see the tribalism politics now at play! Ukooo tiye nayo.

    Reply

