UPND Sesheke MP Dies

Sesheke UPND Member of Parliament Frank Kufakwandi has died.
Kufakwandi died in South Africa on Monday morning.
The death of the Sesheke lawmaker is a blow to the UPND that lost its Mangango lawmaker Naluwa Mweene in August.
Mangango constituents will be voting for a new member of parliament on November 20.
RIP
Heart felt condolences to the bereaved family and the upnd at large, Zambia mourns with you. Farewell be Sir!
why pf killing our mps?
May Your Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.Comment
Sometimes, it is important to review and change some names, how can this name not lead to death? Just pulling cousins legs. Sincere Condolences.
All pf shits fuck you…
I pray that Our Almighty God Gives the Wife and the strength
Its a big loss indeed to the family & to UPND & Zambia. Condolences.
Twalufya icikolwe rip sir we shall meet on the other side
heart felt condolences, the big lose to UPND( n family) RIP
IF IT WAS A PF MP DIEYING IN SA NGA KWENZE MA VWENVWE FYOTOTO FYOT0TO
Kufwakwakwe mulekeni aleya!Ndani enze kupanga mazina yaso kansi?
MHSRIEP
Too bad,mhsrip.