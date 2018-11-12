  1. Home
UPND Sesheke MP Dies

Sesheke UPND Member of Parliament Frank Kufakwandi has died.

Kufakwandi died in South Africa on Monday morning.

The death of the Sesheke lawmaker is a blow to the UPND that lost its Mangango lawmaker Naluwa Mweene in August.

Mangango constituents will be voting for a new member of parliament on November 20.

  1. csk

    RIP

  2. Chosen

    Heart felt condolences to the bereaved family and the upnd at large, Zambia mourns with you. Farewell be Sir!

  3. UPND

    why pf killing our mps?

  4. Sj

    May Your Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.Comment

  5. Chilankalipa

    Sometimes, it is important to review and change some names, how can this name not lead to death? Just pulling cousins legs. Sincere Condolences.

  6. TOP G

    All pf shits fuck you…

  7. Mm

    I pray that Our Almighty God Gives the Wife and the strength

  8. chola

    Its a big loss indeed to the family & to UPND & Zambia. Condolences.

  9. Peter chewe

    Twalufya icikolwe rip sir we shall meet on the other side

  10. colly

    heart felt condolences, the big lose to UPND( n family) RIP

  11. hakainde hichilema

    IF IT WAS A PF MP DIEYING IN SA NGA KWENZE MA VWENVWE FYOTOTO FYOT0TO

  12. BEN 10

    Kufwakwakwe mulekeni aleya!Ndani enze kupanga mazina yaso kansi?

  13. Love More

    MHSRIEP

  14. Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya

    Too bad,mhsrip.

