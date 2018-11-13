China Men in Shootout in Mazabuka

12TH NOVEMBER, 2018 – Police in Mazabuka of Southern Province received reports of Assault O.A.B.H from concerned members of the public that there were about 08 Chinese nationals who were fighting amongst themselves and a gunshot was fired.

This occurred today 12th November, 2018 at around 10:00 hours at Kabobola extension along Great North Road.

Police rushed to the scene and recovered a pistol with seven rounds of ammunition and quickly evacuated Male Bruce Wang aged 25 of Asian origin of Kabobola to Mazabuka General Hospital as he is reported to have been seriously injured by his colleagues identified as Chen Zhong Zhong aged 32 years, Zhang We Nhu aged 48 years, Lin Dan aged 29 and Wang Hai Ming aged 31 years. All have been detained in Police custody.

The victim sustained a dislocated right shoulder, bleeding from the nose and mouth and swollen left side of the face.

Another report of assault was received from Wang Zangmin aged 50 years who reported that he was assaulted during the same fracas by Su Wang aged 36 and sustained swollen right eye as a fist was used in the act. Su Wang also made a counter report that he was assaulted by Wang Zhangmin and sustained a swollen cheek and eye.

It was further established that Bruce Wang, the victim and currently in Hospital, was the one who discharged a loaded firearm.

Investigations in the matter have continued.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER