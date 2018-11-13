Copperbelt PF Youths Stage Protest Against Xenophobia

Hundreds of Patriotic Front youths on the Copperbelt have responded to the call by the party provincial leadership to stage a solidarity march with some foreign nationals being persecuted.
Copperbelt PF Youth chairperson Nathan Chanda who is also Luanshya Mayor rallied the call in the party circles for a march in Ndola.
Chanda noted that xenophobic attacks were on the rise in the country and needed to be curbed.
Although there has been no mention of nationality the protest is apparently in solidarity with Chinese nationals who have come under attack from some sections of Zambian political leaders.
“To all the Youths on the Copperbelt Province who may wish to attend a solidarity march in support of peace and unity against incitement of xenophobic attacks on all foreign investors and riots on the Copperbelt Province join us in Ndola tomorrow morning (Tuesday),” he said in an alert.
PILATO
Gentlemen work on creating employment, remember you promised to do it in 90 days now we are counting years.
PILATO
THIS IS ZAMBIA, AVIC INTERNATIONAL
Mazuba Isaacs halukuba hamumba
Zambia wants to experience a civil wall which have never happened since indipendence.because some people see themselves super Stars.these are symptoms if u are not seeing and wait and see
Muso
Give “ophans Zambians” jobs you promised them, stop abusing them. You make them drink and then drag them on to the streets to protect your lot, no, no. Those Chinese you’re protecting have been funded by their government take over Z.
Doreen
Its like pf u don’t have an agenda for this nation y staging a protest what benefit has that have for poverty stricken majority,this is nonses can u do what people voted u for
Lincoln
TAKE BACK MONEY YOU FRAUDULENTLY TOOK FROM CHINESE, UOU CROOKS.
JB
This is illegal who gave them the permit?
mulobezi
Nice muv guyz cary on,zed+china=infrastructure
Sibweni
Chinese a true friend of zambia more b done 2 protect them evil and sick mind of promote xenophobia by opposition parties 2 win major support that they represent poor pipo. Zambian can carry a research and checking what china has done in southafrica and are bin appreciated by the pipo. South african’s is more developed than zambia and pipo are thirsty 4 chinese develop it.
Ratsoga
My brother, South Africa has never been developed by China,talk about southern Africa not South Africa
muntungwa
Brainless brats. We are in trouble with these goons. Ka nasan chanda you are a fool. Keep your head buried in the sand.
commander lass
what Chinese people want is more than the mare trees on that land they want to buy…. wise up… we have trees and copper on the copperbelt, we have tree and emerald in solwezi…. this is a trap don’t sell ZAFFICO
Hakainde
Yes we have been fools for tarnishing Zambia as if we are not Zambians pf has has done very well I as hakainde I promise nothing to you I want to go to state house to represent Tonga tribe and nothing else when did I ever give you a manifesto I have managed to brainwash you an example I can give you I have chased popi from a community land same with you I will make sure land will only belong to my cartel
Bishop joseph
If u are not patriotic it is better u shut yo mouth y do u deform other people’s name that is being devilish believe the Lord in heaven is seeing and your rewards are soon coming.y do u want to embarrasse yourself with ignorance you Even don’t know the spelling for cattle.unless u repent u will perish!!!
Bishop joseph
It is better to have a blind leader than to have leaders without a vision to foster national unity and development. Zambians need good healthy facilities, education,sanitation, improve infrastructure, good agricultural policies as the country is experiencing weather changes we are expecting rainfall to be in small amount this season. We don’t need to protest it make no difference and help.this is an indication that this government have no agenda to improve the standard of living. I don’t know the impression it will give for an unemployed youth to protest,this is adding more advantage to the Chinese to have access to our asset and after which they squander and live zambians laughing in poverty.youths why should you be used in useless endeavors and when it comes to developmental issues u are left out?Y do want your time to wasted when u have many things to do for your life?if youths can not change their mindset then this country is going nowhere.
Jms
WE CAN’T BLAME THE YOUTHS THESE YOUTHS ARE NOT ORPHAN THEY HAVE PARENTS WHO ARE ALLOWING THEM TO DO SO SHAME EVEN THE SO CALLED ZP ARE/WILL BE WATCHING WITH THEIR HANDS STRAIGHT AS IF THEY ARE ON PARADE
CHALE COOL
upnd is fearing this copala young pf sodies pa tuesday newt week just behave when your leader shal apear at ndola centra police. point of correction about those who have envil about chinese.sometime back it was westerners to control some countries in africa now chine has emerge want also to show westerners that is also capeble of help any country even USA. so this what wearies the USA.thats why they are giveng money any country free but in the name of loan and without any condition.
Runtown
What Kid of bishop ar yu chikala
Bishop joseph
It is not my problem that u are dull, imagine without being ashamed unemployed as u are busy planning protest for preople taking advantage of you. this is laziness go for work than useless endeavors.insulting is a true reflection of what u are I don’t blame u.if your mind is weak u can’t think allow us who have big brains to do like wise.you can not cut the mustered friend,allow brains to fight through ideas not insults.we want to develop this country
Jms
Chale cool abash
Mpombo
HH is being sponsored by western goverment where he sold our companies to demonize the chinese.Its high time he paid back the money he stole
Bushiri
Useless youths
Muntu usiya
Think b4 u do anythng.lf you really trust in God & if zmbia z to deved
KECIOUS MUTANUKA
How are the country resources going to be organised like this meaning that things are not okay in the country in terms of leadership,please those in power change for the better,use accountability and transparent so that the country resources are to be used by both the public and the community as well meaning all wrangles will come to an end,please this is our mother Zambia .
INVESTOR
Comment: By the way how many Zambians are learning in Chinese Universities.Therefore, am appealing to those who want rise against Chinese to think of their neighbor’s children who are learning in Chinese. Secondly, don’t bury your head in politics. HH maybe saying this as a politician while on the other side as a businessman he maybe trading with the Chinese. So persue your own personal future everyday
Dj one
I don’t know weather these protesters are Zambians or Chinese because my reason is simple and straight forward Chinese are in trouble they are protesting , wen Zambians are treated badly by Chinese u people are quiet learn how to balance nonsense.
Bishop joseph
I recommend brilliant
Mr. K
The nosense we are going through now is having opposition political parties without visions all what they want is going to state house they cannot tell an alternative to the challenges you cannot develop without borrowing Zambia since 1991 has never seen what is going on under pf the county’s landscape is changing everywhere hakainde has now to issue propagandas in order to divert pipos mind to Chinese he has been embarrassed by developmental objectives of pf go go go and shame hakainde who has a degree of failure behind him are 5,presidential losses what can you say? Give Mr nkombo upnd presidency only soln fuck you
BWALYA'$
Go youths go….
CHALE COOL
go yourth pf sodies show them the out-dated politician that pa copala tepakuleta ichinkwesa balekata pankanda. KUWAYA WAYAFYE BA OPPOSISION KUTOMONA ZINA NIKULAKWA IMWEE
Sj
Why are YOUTHS being used as shields in the march, if ten Youths were to be asked @ this same place to look in the CAMERA TO EXPLAIN why they are there. I doubt they’d be able to explain off caff unless they’re couched. Comment
Ba Senior The Citizens
“Foreigners who live in your land will gain more and more power, while you gradually lose yours.
They will have money to lend you, but you will have none to lend them. In the end they will be your rulers.”
-Deuteronomy 28:43-44
Barotseland
That can’t happen in Barotseland you cage and proscute these Chinese in murder cases .Zwaaa pf
Pacifist
Zambia is heading for political crisis anyway only God knows mweee
bamutombe
Why are foreigners owning guns in our country coz a Zambian cn’t be allowed to ve a gun in a foreign acountry.
mengmoreler
Fuseki mwe bakabwa!why not protesting when Zambians are mistreated by same Chinese? any way that’s how hanger somtimz can make a person foolish.n educated countries people protest when their citizens are mistreated by foreigners while u hv turned it upside down mwanya 2021 yimwe ba koswe mu cooking pot.
kedrick siame
What if konsa umutima zambia peaple of Zambia chanise are killing our brother and sister why can’t there arest therm, hugging or life in prison corruption, so you have failed to arest therm let the people of do their own job you are a dead nick up.
Kalumba Angelic
Peace needed