Copperbelt PF Youths Stage Protest Against Xenophobia

Hundreds of Patriotic Front youths on the Copperbelt have responded to the call by the party provincial leadership to stage a solidarity march with some foreign nationals being persecuted.

Copperbelt PF Youth chairperson Nathan Chanda who is also Luanshya Mayor rallied the call in the party circles for a march in Ndola.

Chanda noted that xenophobic attacks were on the rise in the country and needed to be curbed.

Although there has been no mention of nationality the protest is apparently in solidarity with Chinese nationals who have come under attack from some sections of Zambian political leaders.

“To all the Youths on the Copperbelt Province who may wish to attend a solidarity march in support of peace and unity against incitement of xenophobic attacks on all foreign investors and riots on the Copperbelt Province join us in Ndola tomorrow morning (Tuesday),” he said in an alert.