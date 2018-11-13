Hichilema Police Summon Pushed to Next Tuesday

12th November 2018
HH POLICE SUMMONS POSTPONED TO ALLOW HIM BURY HIS AUNT THE LATE CHIEFTAINESS CHOONGO
We wish to advise that the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema will not be traveling to Ndola this Wednesday 14th November 2018.
This is in order to allow him attend the burial ceremony of his late aunt Her Royal Highness Chieftainess Choongo of Bweengwa Constituency, in Monze District.
Mr. Hichilema will avail himself for police summons next week on Tuesday 20th November 2018 in Ndola.
The UPND family must continue with the same spirit of being united amidst all these challenges affecting our leader.
We commit our President in God’s hands as he goes through these trying moments.
Charles Kakoma
UPND Party Spokesperson
17 Comments
Jim2y
Wow God🙏 bless you so much more
LILAYI THEORY , RESEARCH & PRACTICE.
Umulandu taubola. Umulandu ta ulwala.
EVEN A GRADE 7 CAN ARREST THIS GUY .
ex tr ao rdinary DNA
Thank God for this great news
jah
God bless Mr president Hh,just cancel which summon
Agm
HH GOD BEHIND YOU ALWAYS 20/11/2018 NDOLA POLICE REQUEST YOU NOTHING CAN DO YOU A MAN FORWAD 2021 !!!
Kapijimpanga
This unpatriotic Zambian need to know that his days are numbered why trying to bring anarchy in this country ? He wants to force peaple for him to be in power it will never happen we are ready
Bishop joseph
Yours are the ones which are not numbered?ignorance has continued to be a disease in our country we need remedy.
Sibweni
Time 4 parliament 2 come up with laws 2 allow pipo who hav bin mp’s b4 2 b a leader 4 political parties and i support vj idea of hav a speaker of parliament who has saved has a mp 2. Vj called shuld not end at mr speaker bcoz we see unacceptable bhav by pipo never savd has mp’s give zambian sir a balance statement not one decided. Hh came frm no way see how he is destroyin what u fought 4 but bcoz u support him all what he does is good,shame on u. Remember uganda opposition leader bob wine how is bin treated and what is special with hh. Human rights must b respected by pipo in power and by those not in.
Chilufya Tayali
most of zambian ar blind suffering bt still clap 4 bad leader ELC will sell ths nation if we remain blind
TOP G
This pf shit is not needed in Zambia. It is fool of problems in our country. Very hateful towards the citizens…
mulobezi
After burial jst tell th kamfinsa boyz 2 bundle ths hh thng he behvz lyk devo
Bishop joseph
you must be a change u wish to see in this world with that mind set believe me we are going nowhere as the country. This county is the third hungriest country in this world because of poor think Zambians like you.
mulenga
Nothing wil happen truth shall set you free.God is watching what is happening to you.
Mulenga
Someone is trying to help you zambias again you are against him,this wont develop if you wont change.This pf govt dont think that you wil be in power forever things is changing,tomorow it wil be you.
Mr. K
Idiots and fools accept handouts there no gvt in the world which will keep on feeding asses of lazy pipo those who think are suffering will. Never be satisfied even if gvt fills their asses after all a number of who post on this page are sponsored by the cartel of hakainde you are on payroll the president is doing everything for us including you idiots to enjoy hakainde who wants. Chief mukuni to be hi vice president will never be president
Bishop joseph
The reason y u re insulting is because u have a dirty mind and this country needs clean mind which can foster economic and social development and any other kind of development, our country is languishing and do u think we can be quite to see the poor,vulnerable in society suffering when are of strong voice. There is no school in this world which will make u to be intelligent and think smart, u must be the change u wish to see in this world…. What can u point out your government have done in this country with this economic instability, politics without principles, abuse of power, besides our country is languishing in poverty as the third hungriest country. No school schools will teach u to think well my friend change yo mind set don’t just say anything if u are a beneficiary.
Bushiri
Condolences to her Royal Highness