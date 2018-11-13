Hichilema Police Summon Pushed to Next Tuesday

PRESS STATEMENT

12th November 2018

HH POLICE SUMMONS POSTPONED TO ALLOW HIM BURY HIS AUNT THE LATE CHIEFTAINESS CHOONGO

We wish to advise that the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema will not be traveling to Ndola this Wednesday 14th November 2018.

This is in order to allow him attend the burial ceremony of his late aunt Her Royal Highness Chieftainess Choongo of Bweengwa Constituency, in Monze District.

Mr. Hichilema will avail himself for police summons next week on Tuesday 20th November 2018 in Ndola.

The UPND family must continue with the same spirit of being united amidst all these challenges affecting our leader.

We commit our President in God’s hands as he goes through these trying moments.

Charles Kakoma

UPND Party Spokesperson