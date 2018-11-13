Mwami Border Clearing Agents Call Off Strike

CLEARING agents at Mwami border post who staged a five days strike last week have cleared all the trucks that were marooned at the border post.

The agents were demanding for the removal of ZRA Mwami station manager Vincent Ngulube and the reinstatement of his predecessor who is currently on suspension.

A check at Mwami border post this morning found all the clearing agents and ZRA operating normally.

But some Malawian truck drivers have complained that clearing agents were very slow.

One of the drivers Ishmael Makangila said the agents should be attending to them as fast as possible.

Makangila said the allowance that they receive was small and it becomes difficult for them to spend more days at one place.

He said he had been at the border for close to ten days without being cleared.

Last week ZRA lost K1.5 million through loss of revenue at the border post during the agents strike last week.

The striking agents only resumed work on Saturday following the intervention by ZRA commissioner general Kingsley Chanda and Eastern Province PS Chanda Kasolo.