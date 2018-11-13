Pres. Lungu Urges Guard against Social Media Driven Fake News

FULL STATEMENT

I spoke against the irresponsible use of social media where some have taken to distorting issues and maliciously spreading misinformation.

The extent to which #fakenews is spreading in #Zambia and #Africa at large is alarming. If we do not begin to change our mind-set through being more #patriotic and telling the truth, the spread of fake news can ultimately ignite violence, cause civil unrest and even negatively affect the currency.

I wish to appeal to all #Zambians to avoid the temptation of making reckless statements as that can affect the peace and stability that our great country continues to enjoy.

I have the duty to protect the country and that is why I am calling on all Zambians on #socialmedia to act responsibly and desist using it in unproductive ways that threaten the fabric of our society.

Fake news about a Country is a threat to domestic and Foreign Direct Investment. As Zambians, let us always remember that the unparalleled investments flowing into the country is not by coincidence. It is a vote of confidence for Zambia’s conducive and stable business environment which we should all be proud of and protect jealously.

Let us all be truthful and put patriotism first before our political, ethnics, tribes or religious believes.

God bless our Great Nation!