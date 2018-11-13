RTSA Cautions Motorists on Taking up Idibala Challenge

ROAD TRANSPORT AND SAFETY AGENCY

PRESS STATEMENT

RTSA CONCERNED WITH THE NEW “IDIBALA-FAINTING” DANCE.

LUSAKA, 13th November, 2018- The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) is concerned with the high levels of destructive practices by motorists being exhibited on the road while driving.

In some cases, female drivers tend to apply make-up while driving a situation that might prove to be destructive on the part of the driver and may cause a road traffic accident.

And of late, the Agency has observed that some drivers have fallen prey to the “Idibala-Fainting” dance which has taken the social media by storm.

Some of the drivers have captured and posted videos dancing to the “Idibala-Fainting” dance while in control of a motor vehicle.

And in most cases, the drivers are using handheld mobile phones to take such videos of themselves dancing to the song while driving. The dance itself may prove to be destructive and fatal on the part of the driver as the reaction time on the road may be compromised.

Further, Section 169 of the Road Traffic Act No.11 of 2002 prohibits motorists from operating or using a handheld mobile phone while driving.

Additionally, in accordance with the Road Traffic Act No.11 of 2002, a driver has a duty to act in a manner that does not compromise their safety and that of other road users. Section 180 of the Road Traffic Act provides that the driver should have complete control of the motor vehicle.

Therefore, the said dance has the effect of causing the driver not to have full concentration hence risking the driver and other road users.

Issued by:

FREDRICK MUBANGA

HEAD-PUBLIC RELATIONS