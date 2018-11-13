Tumvwanganai Ward Election Turns Violence

The Patriotic Front (PF) and the opposition UPND have traded violence and counter violence accusations in the emotionally charged local government election campaigns for the Tumvwanganai Ward.

UPND Solwezi Central Member of Parliament Stafford Mulusa has led the charge accusing Solwezi District Commissioner Rosemary Kamalonga of having hired youths to attack UPND cadres.

“The DC Kamalonga has been in Solwezi for some years, where has she gotten this idea of hiring youths to attack our members? This is very irresponsible,” claimed Mulusa.

Meanwhile, PF head of media in the province Tobias Banda accused the UPND of having provoked the PF at Central Police who had gone to report an attack on their members.

The violent skirmishes at the police station got out of hand with a suspected ruling party member drawing a pistol but ended up being shot at by a police officer in the leg.

Tension is high in the ward with competitors throwing everything to win the poll that will be held on November 20.

Efforts to get a comment from provincial commission of police Hudson Namachila proved futile as he could not give details stating that an investigation was still on going.