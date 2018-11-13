‘Wallanism’ Catches Lusambo

Newly elected University of Zambia Students Union (UNZASU) president Warran Hamusunga and his executive paid a courtesy call on Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo.

Hamusunga whose eye-catching slogan ‘Wallah’ literally swept him to power without as much as articulating issues has been the talk of town dividing opinion.

The new UNZASU president conferred with Lusambo as his point of public call of duty since his surprise victory.

Lusambo posted on his wall:

POSITIVE ENGAGEMENT WITH THE STUDENT MOVEMENT-IN ACTION

Today I welcomed the newly elected leadership of the University of Zambia Students Union led by President comrade Wallan Hamusanga who paid a courtesy call on me and expressed their gratitude and willingness to work with the Government of His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu in transforming the state of higher learning in Zambia.

I told my comrades that there is need for a paradigm shift in the dispute resolution processes that our higher learning institutions and I remain open for further constructive engagements with the student populace across the Province.