Kitwe Riot Suspects Remain in Custody

Participants of the Kitwe riots that covered Racecourse, Kwawama and Chimwemwe have appeared before the Kitwe Magistrate Court.

This is in the matter the suspected riotous people are alleged to have rioted and rooted Chinese shops after saw millers protested the alleged sale of ZAFFICO.

They are all charged with two counts of riotous behaviour contrary to section 74(2) and section 76 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia and riotous injuring building contrary to section 82 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Particulars before court are that, in count 1, it is alleged that the suspects on 5th November, 2018 in Kitwe jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown did take part in a riot by breaching the peace and terror of the public.

In count 2, it is alleged that on 5th November, 2018, in Kitwe, the suspects jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown unlawfully damaged a building namely Xingmay Supermarket valued at K 5, 000 property of Guy Kalumba.

The suspects appeared before six different magistrates.

When the matter came up for plea, about 42 suspects who appeared before different Magistrates pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read before them.

Meanwhile, other cases failed to take off as most suspects had not been brought before court and are expected to take plea today before the magistrate’s court.

The suspects that took plea are scheduled to appear for commencement of trial on 26 and 27th November, 2018 and remain remanded in police custody.