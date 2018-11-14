Pres. Lungu Warns Job Seekers

President Edgar Lungu took a dig at some Patriotic Front members that were arm-twisting him for appointments into government saying he is has the final authority.
In apparent reference to the undercurrents in Southern Province where provincial minister Edify Hamukale and some of his top staff have come under fire from the provincial party officials, President Lungu urged people to just work hard and not undermine his office.
The power to hire and fire is reposed in the President of the Republic of Zambia for the civil servants. And the power to hire and fire subject to disciplinary procedures in the party is vested in the President,” he said.
“So those of you who think that you can manoeuvre and position yourselves for appointments and disappointments please stop it, just continue working because if you work, I will know who is working, if you are a rabble rouser I will know you are just a spoiler. So when the time comes for me to appoint people to positions in the government in Southern Province I will do it with the full knowledge that I am doing it in the best interest of the party and the government.”
He added: “You sit in dark corner meetings, you plot I will be positioned there, even in football it is the coach and the manager who decides which people to put in the team, so for those of you, who are working, we have reports that you are working. For those who are destabilizing the party, we know you are destabilizing the party, those who are destabilizing government we know you are destabilizing government. So amubaleke balyendele.”
7 Comments
voice of voiceles
think twice vry soon u a going.pipo hv suffered under yo feet.
TOP G
Every time its brabrabrabra. Nothing sensible comes out of this ka shit. Just threatening others. You should commit suicide after loading power cos world won’t better for you. Free advice…
Mizonda
Wen a dick elect its only look for pusy to fuck…..So u bamudala, jx want to confuse pipo
Justice meeeeee
If u don’t have something to say abut presdent better keep quiet y do you like tolk rubsh things about others stop insult your father like Yu still crying mind you it’s ruling part 😭😭😭😭 keep continue claying coz u r that far from crying mind you
Sibweni
Pipo blieve loud accusation wil make the president fire. Zambian way of putin pressure in the president 2 pliz them bcoz they made pf 2 win and rule the country. Political party members see cadres 2 b only true members of the party but in true sense not. The president is right but it’s teach cadres that whoever is usin them, he leave them helpless. Different views is good 4 democracy and respect them.
ZAMBIAN FK
Edgar is a powerful leader, PF southern provincial committee thought they could force the president to remove the Minister and PS.
He had to tell them that he is the appointing althourity for both the party and Govt and he does not need to be pushed to appoint or fire someone.
That great mr. President.
People who have never been in leadership will not understand your position.
KAMBWILI
pliz I need a job ba Edgar napapata im only remaining namapolo yofota