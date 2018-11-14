Pres. Lungu Warns Job Seekers

President Edgar Lungu took a dig at some Patriotic Front members that were arm-twisting him for appointments into government saying he is has the final authority.

In apparent reference to the undercurrents in Southern Province where provincial minister Edify Hamukale and some of his top staff have come under fire from the provincial party officials, President Lungu urged people to just work hard and not undermine his office.

The power to hire and fire is reposed in the President of the Republic of Zambia for the civil servants. And the power to hire and fire subject to disciplinary procedures in the party is vested in the President,” he said.

“So those of you who think that you can manoeuvre and position yourselves for appointments and disappointments please stop it, just continue working because if you work, I will know who is working, if you are a rabble rouser I will know you are just a spoiler. So when the time comes for me to appoint people to positions in the government in Southern Province I will do it with the full knowledge that I am doing it in the best interest of the party and the government.”

He added: “You sit in dark corner meetings, you plot I will be positioned there, even in football it is the coach and the manager who decides which people to put in the team, so for those of you, who are working, we have reports that you are working. For those who are destabilizing the party, we know you are destabilizing the party, those who are destabilizing government we know you are destabilizing government. So amubaleke balyendele.”