REMAINS OF HON. KUFAKWANDI WILL BE REPATRIATED TO ZAMBIA ON FRIDAY, 16TH NOVEMBER 2018

Pretoria- Wednesday 14th November 2018.

The remains of the late Sesheke Member of Parliament Hon. Frank Simone Kufakwandi, who died on Monday will arrive in Zambia on Friday.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa, His Excellency Emmanuel Mwamba disclosed that government had finalised the arrangement for the repatriation of the remains of the lawmaker.

He disclosed that the remains of Hon. Kufakwandi will be repatriated through Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport in Livingstone and will arrive on Friday.

He said this was done so because burial is expected to be held in Sesheke.

Mr. Mwamba said the remains of Hon. Kufakwandi will be accompanied by the Widow, Mrs. Masiliso, and the High Commissioner himself.

The remains will be repatriated through British Airways (operating as ComAir) that will land at 12;50hrs at Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport in Livingstone.

The remains are expected to be received by Southern Province Administration and by the National Aseembly led by Hon. Edify Hamukale.

Last month, Government evacuated Hon. Kufakwandi to South Africa to receive specialised medical treatment.

He was being treated at Awryp Medical Centre in Johannesburg but died on Monday.