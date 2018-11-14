State House Clears ZAFFICO Air

Presidential spokesperson Amos Chanda says no state enterprise has been sold by the Patriotic Front government since they took office in 2011.
And Chanda said some of the loudest personalities on the sale of companies were experts at selling state enterprises but had deliberately twisted facts in their current scheme.
During Special Feature on ZNBC Main News, Chanda urged Zambians to guard against demagogues that had made political lies their currency in seeking political office.
“Those who are making scurrilous accusations about the sale of companies, they know exactly how companies are sold. An expression of interest is given out, you can go back to the back copies of newspapers, the Zambia Privatization Agency will put out an expression of interest, put out the best price, put out the conditions of sale, put out a prospectus and those who express interest will put up a bid,” he said.
“The sale process takes a long period of time. Some of the people who have been nosiest about this, know exactly how to sale companies. The Zambian government, the President is making that clarification, the PF government since 2011 has not sold a single company, the IDC portfolio which the President chairs has 33 companies, none of those has been sold, with respect to the three that he singled out, he just wanted to make it clear because this is the premier of the World Bank.”
Chanda added: “The President himself had to make that point clarifying further that not a single company has been sold which is why the President has been very strong and clear. There are 33 companies, the only ones that had been sold are those that were sold by some of the people who making noises about the sale.”
He said that the floating of ZAFFICO shares on the Lusaka Stock Exchange (LSE) was publicly announced in February and wondered what the current furore was about.
“This too came out publicly in February when the President said at a public function in Klulushi when he was launching the pole treatment plant, he said we are going to list ZAFFICO. This is partial privatization by the state,” he said.
“This is a process that enables participation of citizens into publicly listed compnies. ZCCM which I can call the crown jewel within the family of the IDC has been listed. Has that company been bought by the Chinese? No, Zanaco has been listed, INDO Zambia has been listed. These companies are raising money through the capital market.”
Chanda said, “Let me state that the noise about ZAFFICO is perpetrated by people who do not have any information whatsoever. ZAFFICO does not own anything in excess of 50, 000 hectares of land, ZAFFICO does not own Mukula, ZAFFICO is only in possession of illegally harvested Mukula which the security services are ceasing and giving them. If you own a farm and there are Mukula trees that Mukula tree does not belong to ZAFFICO, the rest of the forest in this country are under the Ministry of Lands and Environment.”
On the debt situation, Chanda said that Zambia was not in a state of distress as all the obligations were being made.
“The President spoke to a credible audience, admits we have debt challenges but makes it very clear that we are not in debt distress. He makes a point that we are making steps, taking measures and instructing the Ministry of Finance and everyone within government that the borrowing going forward is concessional, no interest loans and grants,” he said.
“This is a President who is conscious that the debt has gone up and must do something in order to prevent us going into a distress situation. He stresses that even at the lowest point when the IMF ditched the country in 1988 and President Kaunda began to print coupons in order to finance the purchase of mealie meal for the poor Zambia did not default. Zambia has not defaulted on any of its debts.”
Chanda also cautioned the public against being willing consumers of fake news that was peddled by politicians bent on discrediting government.
“Beware of the fake news which has become a currency of exchange for demagogues who are seeking political office through undermining institutions of government. It is not difficult to detect fake news, when you get that seek clarification from government institutions,” he said.
“But to trade in fake news and when you are called to account, you put up some fake bravado, reckless and try and show that you said the truth, it does not help.”
20 Comments
mulobezi
Thts wy we ar sayin th first peson hu diserminated wrng info.shud tel th nation where he got it frm,failure 2 whch he shud b prosecuted. coz had it nt been hm th riot wudnt hav erupted.
ZIMANDOLA
Let dem talk sir we kno dere behaviours nifyapakanwa elo tafitasha
voice of voiceles
stupid zambia z going under this poor govt.the govt that act like a baby u cant blind us wth yo stupid words
Mazuba Isaacs halukuba hamumba
Bt zambian are dull zoona,Chanda u can’t chit us,why are making fake clearances?u people who are commenting on this article ready it thoroughly.thre is literally nothing chanda has cleared.and alot of companies have been alleged sold as u claim bt noise has been thre since twenty 15 and of all of the noise none the noise u cleared.and today,u are the one making senseless noise,do u think Chanda zambians are that dull to hear this serious fake fake clearances.u truly don’t know what u ar saying.cn a person buy a land and in it thre some grass ,🌲 s and many other things,then say I don’t want that! a normal person!Chanda u ar saying zaffico is just a land the 🌲 in it ts nt part of zaffico what’s that chanda.easters and your fellow bembas those who are protesting things they don’t understand
Mazuba Isaacs halukuba hamumba
A normal person person buys a farm then tree and other things in it ati senziyandi(I don’t want them) what kind of murdeness is that….!!!!! Chanda u can’t chit us get out with ur sieved information
k
The president must fire D.Siliya she is a let down she is supose to explain all those issues but she seems clueles , recall E.Mwamba nominate him and appoint him information minister.
Chipata boyz
Mmmmmmhh it’s too bad selling government property and blowing tax payers money ,we’re are we going zizaonekela kumalasti
leon
All those selling national property will not live to enjoy the proceeds time for pay back in looming and no one is a sacred cow.
Mkonto
Especially HH.
Lc
Can someone explain to me the meaning of”listing or leasing of shares of a company in luse”I think I’m blind on that.
Corruption now will be worse
What’s the explanation here?When you list a public company on the stock exchange is it not selling It?I don’t get the sense from this guy called Presidential spokesman.
PILATO
Tamwatushupe sana na Zaffico issue,also tell us about the 5 planes who bought them , from where and how much?than just holding on to one story
PILATO
We also demand to know about the partnership between Star Times and ZNBC, who owns more shares than the other and why
mengmoreler
ok so yiwe chanda u mean simunagulise bt munabwelekesa or jst kupasa bcoz of nkongole?Zambians workup coz da fact z dat we hv a lot of debt kuli ba China and dat z knwn worldwide evn pa BBC yina wanda!so if we fail to pay it then chanda plz tel us plans on how to return dat money.
Pythias Mambwe
Let the ‘He’ bring and show the evidence to the Nation .
Muntu Usiya
Your days are numbered friends.do you thnk that all zambians are fools,ignorant,blind or stupid 1 day u’l face the music
Bruno mars the moonshine jungle master
Sold yes
Sly
Your days are numbered blind us with your fake news while you are still in power but wait for that day you will be out 👉👉👉mukalila we will make sure Tonse utuma secret property out pa public so that those blind poor supporters of yours knows what they were supporting 🏃🏻🏃🏻🏃🏻
Mkonto
HH will still not be an alternative to any leadership in this country. He’s a worst thief himself.
Concerned
Everytime someone prefers to the past to justify the present has something to hide. Everytime someone is caught doing wrong and they divert attention to someone who did wrong in the past, the they are also doing wrong. Everyone who supports people who are doing wrong then they too are benefitting too. Remember people that what you are I are doing is building a future for our children unless of course you are going to live forever. Otherwise at the rate we are going with damaging our country, your children have a hard road ahead of them. And one more thing, I now believe HH is the most powerful man in Zambia. Why, because the PF fear him so much that without thinking carefully they mentioned his name, even in their sleep.